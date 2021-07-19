A recent study by ICMR revealed that Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions and mortality in case of infections in those who were given the vaccine.

Experts across the world have been suggesting that vaccination can reduce the severity of COVID-19 disease.

A Twitter user, Dr. Faheem Younus, recently posted images of two X-rays to shed light on the same.

The thread is now viral on Twitter with thousands of retweets and likes.

While a lot of people agreed with him and urged everyone to get vaccinated...

... There were some who shared opposite experiences.

While studies on the effect of vaccine are still underway, one thing is clear from the experiences of medical professionals across the world - Getting the vaccine is our best bet.