A recent study by ICMR revealed that Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions and mortality in case of infections in those who were given the vaccine.

Experts across the world have been suggesting that vaccination can reduce the severity of COVID-19 disease.

A Twitter user, Dr. Faheem Younus, recently posted images of two X-rays to shed light on the same.

... There were some who shared opposite experiences.

Not against vaccination, but this is bizzare logic. 1st picture is covid patient without lung infection and 2nd is with lung infection. 2nd can happen to anyone irrespective of vaccination. Chances of 2nd is lower with vaccination though. #VaccinesWork https://t.co/M8wz1JPso3 — Mouggambo (@Mouggambo) July 18, 2021

i agree with you but you're dumb as fuck if you think xrays show the right/correct results for COVID+ people. https://t.co/35KSiYJZMk — Haisum 🇵🇸 (@highsomee) July 18, 2021

While studies on the effect of vaccine are still underway, one thing is clear from the experiences of medical professionals across the world - Getting the vaccine is our best bet.