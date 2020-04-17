The spread of COVID-19 has put everyone in a state of frenzy. Even people who have never experienced anxiety before are showing symptoms now, especially stress eating.

Sports nutritionist & personal trainer, Mallory took to Instagram to talk about the issue of us being hard on ourselves for freaking out and eating more than we need to.

She spoke about how necessary it is that we show ourselves some compassion because we are bound to stray away from our workout or are eating too much.

I remember that day so clearly. The first time I didn’t feel guilt for overeating. I stuffed my face full of kettle corn and ice cream after an exhausting day and for the first time ever, I felt nothing. I didn’t beat myself up. I didn’t freak out. I felt nothing, and then I felt freedom.

In an IGTV video, she spoke at length about embracing the situation and giving yourself the freedom to deal with it. She added that regulating your emotions is the first step towards fixing them, no matter what you are feeling.

She also adds that taking a moment to focus on the positive, on the good feeling you had, can make all the difference. Replay your last good thought in your mind and try to reconnect with that emotion.

Watch the full video here:

Remember, times are tough but you are tougher. No matter how overbearing the situation may get, we need to be kind and understanding towards ourselves.