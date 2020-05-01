Spring is the season of new beginnings. Fresh buds bloom and the earth seems to come to life again. But spring is also the time of year when people complain about seasonal allergies, such as runny noses, congestion, rashes, itchiness, watery eyes, sneezing, cough and more. With a pandemic looming around the corner, matters aren't getting any better.

Here are some easy prevention tips that you can include in your daily life to handle these allergies better:

1. Clean, clean and clean some more

Clean every corner of your house and keep it dust-free. Dust particles are one of the main reasons for such allergies.

2. Scrub it out

Take off your shoes, jump into the shower, and change your clothes as soon as you step inside the house. This will minimise the amount of pollen you bring from outside.

3. Hose the nose

Rinsing your nasal passages with saline solution (saltwater) is a quick, inexpensive, and effective way to relieve nasal congestion.

4. Reduce exposure to allergy triggers

Try and stay indoors to reduce your exposure to the things that trigger your allergy, especially on dry and windy days.

5. Invest in a dehumidifier

Using a dehumidifier stops the growth of allergy particles by reducing the moisture in the air and keeping your home’s overall humidity in check.

6. Try an over-the-counter remedy

Several types of non-prescription medications can help ease allergy symptoms, such as nasal sprays or eye drops.

7. Vitamin C to the rescue

Include citrus fruits and other rich sources of Vitamin C in your diet. Vitamin C supplements are a good idea to help boost your immunity and prevent allergies and infection.

Take care!