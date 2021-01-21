India's coronavirus vaccine drive has raised several questions about the reaction people are having afterwards. According to reports, two out of seven people, who developed severe adverse symptoms after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine shot, died. Over 6 lakh people have been vaccinated so far.

In order to clear the air regarding who should and shouldn't get the vaccine, both Bharat Biotech and SII have released important information:

Who should avoid Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin:

- If your immune system is compromised or if you are on medicines that affect your immunity.

- If you have any history of severe allergies.

- If you have a fever.

- If you have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinners.

- If you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

- If you have received another coronavirus vaccine.

- If you have any other serious health-related issues, discuss them with the healthcare officer supervising vaccine.

Who should avoid Serum Institute’s Covishield:

- If you are severely allergic to any ingredient in Covishield. The ingredients in the vaccine include L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), and water for injection.

- Do not take the second dose if the first dose of Covishield caused an allergic reaction.

- If the supervisor suggests you don't because of other medical conditions.

- If you are pregnant and breastfeeding.

- If you are planning to get pregnant, then inform the supervisor.

Side-effects of the vaccines include:

- There may be swelling, pain, redness, itching where the injection is administered.

- There may also be stiffness in the upper arm, and weakness in injection arm.

- After getting the vaccine, people may also suffer from some side-effects like body ache, headache, fever, malaise, fatigue, rashes, nausea, vomiting.

The vaccine is to be given in two doses, between four to 12 weeks apart. Though still being observed, the protective immune response is 4 weeks after the second dose of the vaccines.