As COVID-19 grows more and more into that nightmare even Satan is afraid of, most people around the world have begun serious social isolation. And with that we all have realised that social isolation is tough. It can be just so draining, whether you're living alone or living with family.

Well thankfully, Jon Bailey, an ex-submariner, is here to the rescue. Having spent many long stretches in a "steel tube" he knows a thing or two about social isolation.

Jon took to Twitter to give us all some valuable advice on how to deal with the days of social isolation we have ahead of us.

During my time in the Submarine Service, I - along with many others - endured many weeks and months cooped up in a steel tube under the waves. I just thought I’d share a few coping strategies for many of you now facing a Covid-19 “patrol”. pic.twitter.com/m9ObHd6FU9 — Jon Bailey (@SloopJontyB) March 20, 2020

Here is his 7 point plan on how to deal with being alone in these times.

1. Build a routine.

ROUTINE: Life at sea is dictated by shifts and routines. You can tell what day it was by what was for dinner.Make a routine now, test it then write it down & stick to it. Divide your day up in to work (if home working) rest, exercise, meals, hobbies, etc. Do the same for kids. — Jon Bailey (@SloopJontyB) March 20, 2020

2. Have a private space.

PRIVACY: the only place private at sea was your bunk. Make a dedicated private time / place in the routine. Even if you timeshare the front room get everyone a couple of hours alone. Do whatever you want: watch shit films, pray, yoga, arrange matches: whatever gets you through. — Jon Bailey (@SloopJontyB) March 20, 2020

3. Eat well.

EAT: scran onboard was usually pretty good and broke up the monotony of patrols. Take time to prepare meals. A good mix of “feast & famine” will stop the pounds piling on - one boat dis Steak Saturdays, Fishy Friday, Curry & Pizza nights. On other days soup & bread was enough. — Jon Bailey (@SloopJontyB) March 20, 2020

4. Exercise everyday.

EXERCISE: you’ll have the advantage of not having to use a spinning bike in a switchboard. 20-30mins a day of whatever as a minimum. Fitness Blender on YouTube has workouts for all. It’s a natural antidepressant, breaks up the day and keeps you healthy. Get outside when able. — Jon Bailey (@SloopJontyB) March 20, 2020

5. Keep your space clean.

CLEAN: that house is going to get grungy now you’re spending a lot more time in it. Put time in your daily routine to clean and stick to it. — Jon Bailey (@SloopJontyB) March 20, 2020

6. Stay connected with friends and family.

CONNECT: even during radio silence we still got a weekly telegram from loved ones back home. This was a weekly highlight. Keep in touch with your people. My current work have agreed a daily “coffee” catch up online even if there’s no work to discuss. — Jon Bailey (@SloopJontyB) March 20, 2020

7. Keep perspective.

PERSPECTIVE: like all other patrols, this one will end. It’s a shit sandwich but better than dodging barrel bombs. Don’t obsess the news or Twitter shit. Bring your world closer, focus on little things that you enjoy & make plans for the future. At least you should have a window! — Jon Bailey (@SloopJontyB) March 20, 2020

That's some solid advice right there. While things might be getting tough, it's important to remember that we must keep doing our best and looking out for one another in these times of need.