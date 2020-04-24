Strong legs can take you far. Even if you are not training for a marathon or working towards any other specific goal, you need legs that are strong enough to literally carry you through life. So, here are some simple exercises that will tone your legs and thighs.

1. Squats

2. Outer And Inner Thigh Kicks

3. Lunges

4. Step-ups

5. Bridge

6. Side Kicks

7. Box jumps

8. Straight Leg-lifts

9. Scissor Kicks

10. Plank leg lifts

Keep exercising!

Note: If you're new to working out, don't push yourself too hard. Always listen to your body and go at your own pace.