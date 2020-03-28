"Sona kitna sona hai, sone ko karta mera mann"

Really, one of the most important activities of our daily routine is sleep. Some people live to eat, others to sleep. An average human should get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep. However, we end up sleeping for fewer hours due to a hectic schedule, But we all love to sleep. So, to celebrate our love for this activity, here are 13 facts about sleeping.

1. Usually, any person falls asleep within 7 minutes.

2. Women sleep more than men because they are multitaskers, which means, their brains work harder.

3. Parents of newborns lose about 6 months of sleep in the first 2 years of childbirth.

4. Newborn babies sleep 15-16 hours a day.

5. Humans are the only creatures who can willingly delay sleeping.

6. Stress, physical or mental illness, way of living and sleeping, family history, your shift timings, diet, exercise habits, all these can be the cause of insomnia.

7. Being constantly awake for 16 hours has a bad effect on your work.

8. Working continuously without sleep can make you feel hungry because of leptin imbalances. It is the Appetite-Regulating Hormone.

9. Regular exercise helps in getting good and regular sleep.

10. Only 15% of people had colour dreams before the advent of colour TV.

11. On average, a person has 4-7 dreams a night. 90% of people forget their dreams.

12. A person spends 1/3 of his or her life in sleep.

13. Sleeping less than 7 hours at night can make you angry, sad and worried.