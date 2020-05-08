Work from home demands long sitting hours in one position and it is extremely unhealthy to do so. It leads to major health problems.

By the end of the day, we seem to complain about backache, neck ache and many postural problems. So, how can one avoid this self-sabotage?

Well, Rujuta Diwekar, nutritionist and exercise science expert, explains how we can prevent the damage caused to our body from long sitting hours.

1. She suggests keeping our work desk at a place from where we can look up outside and see the sky. This not only helps in relaxing the mind but also changes the focal lengths of the eyes which have been constantly stuck to our laptop screens.

2. For the constant backache, she recommends using a footrest which will help in keeping the posture right.

3. Maintaining an upright posture is a must. She advises sitting cross-legged on the chair which will automatically align our posture the right way.

4. Sitting constantly at the work desk is not good. Make it a point to stand up and roam around the house every 30 minutes for at least 3 minutes. While doing so, try to relax your eyes as well by looking around and taking a break from continuous screen-time.

5. Walking and changing posture is not enough. It is equally important that we keep stretching our body now and then.

6. Rujuta suggests as we hone the techniques of sitting right on the chair, it would be best, going forward, to move our work station on the floor. Initially, sitting with a backrest and progressing towards without a backrest.

7. Remember to keep changing your cross-legged posture now and then.

Watch the entire video here: