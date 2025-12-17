If you’re Gen Z and constantly tired, overwhelmed, or low-key anxious even though life looks good
on paper, you’re not imagining it. You’re part of the most burnt-out generation in history.
Often dismissed as entitled or lazy, the youngest generation in the workforce is actually facing
unprecedented levels of emotional and mental exhaustion. This isn’t about avoiding hard work. It’s about carrying too much, too early, with very little pause.
This is the generation that grew up watching 3 Idiots and believing that a calm “All is well” would
somehow magically fix everything. Instead, we stepped into a reality of hustle culture, unstable
jobs, endless notifications, and the silent pressure to have life figured out by 25. Career, money,
relationships, purpose, the perfect body, and at least one side hustle.
In many ways, Gen Z’s burnout feels like living inside Stranger Things. Constantly in survival
mode, fighting invisible forces, navigating an upside-down world where nothing feels stable, while
still being expected to show up, perform, and act normal.
Burnout isn’t just being tired. It’s emotional exhaustion. It’s waking up already drained. It’s doom-
scrolling Instagram at 2 a.m. while your mind runs through imagined future scenarios that feel
stressful and unavoidable. And according to multiple global and Indian surveys, Gen Z reports the
highest levels of burnout compared to any other generation.
In a culture that glorifies being busy, meditation offers Gen Z something radical. The ability to
pause, reset, and respond instead of reacting. For a generation living in constant survival mode, that
pause may be the most powerful act of self-preservation.
So How Does Meditation Help?
Let’s clear something up.
Meditation isn’t about becoming a monk, quitting life, or sitting cross-legged on a mountain
chanting “Om” for hours. Meditation is mental hygiene. And science backs it.
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar explains it simply:
“Stress is too much to do and too little time or energy. Most of us cannot reduce our
responsibilities or control time. What we can do is increase our energy levels. That is how
meditation helps.”
He points to practical tools that restore balance: the right amount of food, adequate sleep, deep
breathing practices, and a few minutes of conscious deep relaxation. Even fifteen to twenty minutes
of meditation in the morning and evening, he says, is enough to keep one going through the day
with clarity and strength.
This idea is increasingly resonating with young people searching for stability in an overstimulated
world. Across India, many Gen Z professionals, creators, and students are turning to meditation
programs offered by The Art of Living.
Actor Vikrant Massey, known for 12th Pass, has spoken openly about his experience:
“I regret that I didn’t learn the Sudarshan Kriya earlier. I feel much more alive after doing
this.”
Vedant Birla, young industrialist and Chairman of the Birla Precision Group, echoes this from a
leadership perspective:
“Even during busy hours, meditation helps me stay centred and focused. It keeps the mind
pleasant and gives an intuitive edge.”
How Meditation Helps Burnout
1. It Reduces Mental Noise
Meditation slows the constant loop of “What if?”, “Am I enough?”, and “What’s next?”. Even ten minutes a day can lower stress hormones and calm the nervous system.
2. It Builds Emotional Resilience
Meditation trains you to observe thoughts rather than be controlled by them. Fewer spirals. Less
overthinking. Better decisions.
In a world where everything feels urgent, meditation teaches one essential truth. Not everything
needs an immediate reaction.
3. It Improves Focus and Energy
Burnout is not always about doing too much. It is about being mentally scattered. Meditation
improves attention, clarity, and creativity, skills Gen Z creators, students, and professionals
desperately need.
Athletes like Virat Kohli have spoken about the role of mindfulness in performance. Across
industries, young entrepreneurs, and artists are turning to meditation not to escape life, but to show
up fully for it.
As Gurudev often reminds young people,
“You are not here just to survive. You are here to live with joy.”
For the most digitally connected generation, the pursuit of peace is no longer a luxury. It has
become essential for survival.
Begin Your Meditation Journey
New to meditation? Honestly, there’s no better time to start than December 21, the UN-declared
World Meditation Day. Tune into the global meditation led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar,
streaming live on YouTube.com/@Gurudev at 8:30 pm IST.
And no, this isn’t just for Gen Z. Pull up with your friends and fam, even that situationship that’s
living rent-free in your head, your toxic boss, your work bestie, that unhinged family member, and
even the sorted ones. Because in a chaotic world, the gang that meditates together actually stays
together.
Sometimes, all it takes is a few minutes of stillness to reset your nervous system, quiet the mental
noise, and remember this. You’re not here just to survive but to thrive!