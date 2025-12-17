If you’re Gen Z and constantly tired, overwhelmed, or low-key anxious even though life looks good

on paper, you’re not imagining it. You’re part of the most burnt-out generation in history.

Often dismissed as entitled or lazy, the youngest generation in the workforce is actually facing

unprecedented levels of emotional and mental exhaustion. This isn’t about avoiding hard work. It’s about carrying too much, too early, with very little pause.



This is the generation that grew up watching 3 Idiots and believing that a calm “All is well” would

somehow magically fix everything. Instead, we stepped into a reality of hustle culture, unstable

jobs, endless notifications, and the silent pressure to have life figured out by 25. Career, money,

relationships, purpose, the perfect body, and at least one side hustle.

In many ways, Gen Z’s burnout feels like living inside Stranger Things. Constantly in survival

mode, fighting invisible forces, navigating an upside-down world where nothing feels stable, while

still being expected to show up, perform, and act normal.

Burnout isn’t just being tired. It’s emotional exhaustion. It’s waking up already drained. It’s doom-

scrolling Instagram at 2 a.m. while your mind runs through imagined future scenarios that feel

stressful and unavoidable. And according to multiple global and Indian surveys, Gen Z reports the

highest levels of burnout compared to any other generation.

In a culture that glorifies being busy, meditation offers Gen Z something radical. The ability to

pause, reset, and respond instead of reacting. For a generation living in constant survival mode, that

pause may be the most powerful act of self-preservation.

So How Does Meditation Help?

Let’s clear something up.

Meditation isn’t about becoming a monk, quitting life, or sitting cross-legged on a mountain

chanting “Om” for hours. Meditation is mental hygiene. And science backs it.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar explains it simply:

“Stress is too much to do and too little time or energy. Most of us cannot reduce our

responsibilities or control time. What we can do is increase our energy levels. That is how

meditation helps.”

He points to practical tools that restore balance: the right amount of food, adequate sleep, deep

breathing practices, and a few minutes of conscious deep relaxation. Even fifteen to twenty minutes

of meditation in the morning and evening, he says, is enough to keep one going through the day

with clarity and strength.

This idea is increasingly resonating with young people searching for stability in an overstimulated

world. Across India, many Gen Z professionals, creators, and students are turning to meditation

programs offered by The Art of Living.

Actor Vikrant Massey, known for 12th Pass, has spoken openly about his experience:

“I regret that I didn’t learn the Sudarshan Kriya earlier. I feel much more alive after doing

this.”

Vedant Birla, young industrialist and Chairman of the Birla Precision Group, echoes this from a

leadership perspective:

“Even during busy hours, meditation helps me stay centred and focused. It keeps the mind

pleasant and gives an intuitive edge.”

How Meditation Helps Burnout

1. It Reduces Mental Noise

Meditation slows the constant loop of “What if?”, “Am I enough?”, and “What’s next?”. Even ten minutes a day can lower stress hormones and calm the nervous system.

2. It Builds Emotional Resilience

Meditation trains you to observe thoughts rather than be controlled by them. Fewer spirals. Less

overthinking. Better decisions.

In a world where everything feels urgent, meditation teaches one essential truth. Not everything

needs an immediate reaction.

3. It Improves Focus and Energy

Burnout is not always about doing too much. It is about being mentally scattered. Meditation

improves attention, clarity, and creativity, skills Gen Z creators, students, and professionals

desperately need.

Athletes like Virat Kohli have spoken about the role of mindfulness in performance. Across

industries, young entrepreneurs, and artists are turning to meditation not to escape life, but to show

up fully for it.

As Gurudev often reminds young people,

“You are not here just to survive. You are here to live with joy.”

For the most digitally connected generation, the pursuit of peace is no longer a luxury. It has

become essential for survival.

Begin Your Meditation Journey

New to meditation? Honestly, there’s no better time to start than December 21, the UN-declared

World Meditation Day. Tune into the global meditation led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar,

streaming live on YouTube.com/@Gurudev at 8:30 pm IST.

And no, this isn’t just for Gen Z. Pull up with your friends and fam, even that situationship that’s

living rent-free in your head, your toxic boss, your work bestie, that unhinged family member, and

even the sorted ones. Because in a chaotic world, the gang that meditates together actually stays

together.

Sometimes, all it takes is a few minutes of stillness to reset your nervous system, quiet the mental

noise, and remember this. You’re not here just to survive but to thrive!