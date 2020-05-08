Since the lockdown our sleeping routine has taken a hit. We are sleeping super late, getting up in the afternoon, feeling lethargic all day, eating at erratic intervals and then going to bed in the wee hours of the morning. Basically, our circadian rhythm is screwed.

Circadian Rhythm is the body’s own natural 24 hour-nourish clock. This lets our body know when to sleep, wakeup and eat. This clock keeps changing according to our patterns and outside influences.

The good thing is that we can alter or reset our circadian rhythm. Here are some ways to do it.

1. Exposure to Sunrise and Sunset

During normal days we are out which automatically syncs our circadian rhythm with the sunrise and sunset. But being locked in has made it difficult. So, make it a priority to expose your eyes to sun light during sunrise and sunset to help signal your brain whether it is day or night.

2. Have meals at the right time

Eating meals at a proper time makes a big difference to your circadian rhythm. Our eating habits have also changed due to the lockdown. Hence, its best to prioritise eating meals at the right time.

3. Skip Naps

Don’t sleep during the day or take short naps.

4. Regular Exercise

Exercise helps us sleep better because it tires the body. But, avoid exercising too close to bedtime as it gives you an adrenaline rush.

5. Limit Caffeine

Try limiting your caffeine intake, especially after noon to get back to the rhythm.

6. Limit screen use after sunset

We know it would be hard initially, but it is for the best. Try not to use electronic screen devices after sunset. The screen light negatively affects your sleep pattern.

7. Stick to a routine

Make a strict sleeping routine and wake up at the same time everyday. If you follow this, your brain will instruct you to sleep at a designated time.