The death toll from COVID-19 is on the rise with over 75,730 cases reported. As a result, healthcare workers from Malaysia, USA and even India, are urging people to stay at home to prevent the virus from spreading further.

They are sharing images holding cards that encourage people from across the world to quarantine themselves.

An important message from healthcare workers for those who can stay at home during the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/viXH6FxuNN — redfish (@redfishstream) March 19, 2020

Healthcare workers are taking care of those in need and are separated from their families while doing so. They're doing their part in saving the world, so why aren't we?

They don't have the liberty to work from home. These doctors, nurses and first respondents are on the front line of this pandemic. And there is only so much they can do if we don't take precautions.

A reduced number of infections means that professionals can take care of patients in need. Fewer lives will be put at risk if we flatten the curve.

Thank you healthcare workers!!! pic.twitter.com/a10mXToTtY — Buckeye Nation (@Buckeye_Nation) March 19, 2020

A public message from a resident doctor of Safderjung hospital in Delhi.#COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6N1YaFgSQE — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 18, 2020

By staying at home, we can make a huge different. Remember, it is all about breaking the chain.

“We will work for you & country.”

Yours sincerely,

🇲🇾 Hospital staff — we could also be your husband, wife, children, siblings and neighbors.



So, Malaysians do your part & #StayAtHome. So we can save the critically ill.#KitaJagaKita pic.twitter.com/QbmVDV3Gx2 — Beni Rusani (@DrBeniRusani) March 19, 2020

Excuse the photo, but this is quite efficient messaging. #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/rNzZ6lyW7K — Kevin is Staying Home 🇨🇦🦠 (@kpop1867) March 19, 2020

The party you wanted to go to, that restaurant you wanted to visit, it can all wait till this pandemic is dealt with.

Day 2.

Working far from family isn't easy. Standby for any urgent cases to respond. Parents are worry. But this is amanah. We need to come.



So pls, stay at home i beg. Current situation isn't a joke. We help each other to resolve this. Take care 💛#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/0keVnVz4BT — myralan阿米拉。 (@myralannn) March 19, 2020

We stay at work for you

And you stay at home for us #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/Oufhcwvp1F — anak kecil (@fahrejerk_) March 19, 2020

This fight is to protect people, so listen to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line. Stay indoors, stay safe and don't forget to wash your hands!