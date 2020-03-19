The death toll from COVID-19 is on the rise with over 75,730 cases reported. As a result, healthcare workers from Malaysia, USA and even India, are urging people to stay at home to prevent the virus from spreading further. 

They are sharing images holding cards that encourage people from across the world to quarantine themselves. 

Healthcare workers are taking care of those in need and are separated from their families while doing so. They're doing their part in saving the world, so why aren't we? 

They don't have the liberty to work from home. These doctors, nurses and first respondents are on the front line of this pandemic. And there is only so much they can do if we don't take precautions. 

A reduced number of infections means that professionals can take care of patients in need. Fewer lives will be put at risk if we flatten the curve. 

By staying at home, we can make a huge different. Remember, it is all about breaking the chain. 

The party you wanted to go to, that restaurant you wanted to visit, it can all wait till this pandemic is dealt with. 

This fight is to protect people, so listen to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line. Stay indoors, stay safe and don't forget to wash your hands!