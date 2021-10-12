If there's one organisation that was at the forefront of India's fight against Covid, it's the Hemkunt Foundation. And after offering every possible support during the Covid crisis, they have now stepped forward to provide mental health support.

#MentalHealthMatters 🚨We will be offering free therapy to the marginalised or people who may not be able to afford it.

Feel free to call us on our 24*7 Helpline number or drop us an email at [email protected]#Mentalhealth #WorldMentalHealthDay — Hemkunt Foundation (@Hemkunt_Fdn) October 10, 2021

The Delhi NCR based foundation is now helping those who cannot afford mental health services. Their support is apparently free for marginalised communities.

People are appreciating their efforts

This 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



P.s seeking help Is okay!!

Taking care of your mental health is OKAYY! https://t.co/zlohvfvOrU — Grandma Ketu's Day💃 (@nahibataana) October 11, 2021

You can contact them on the given helpline numbers.