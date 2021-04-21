The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health worldwide. People across the country are struggling to find a moment of peace with increasing Covid numbers.

Here are a few steps to follow if you too are looking for some down time:

1. Limit checking for updates

There is a lot happening, which can lead to an overload of information. Getting regular updates from credible resources - maybe twice a day is more than enough, unless you have an emergency.

2. Focus on what you can control and change

You are still in control of your schedule. Plan your day ahead, do meal preps and take all the steps necessary to stay safe. This will help you gain control of your surroundings and make a safe space for your mind and body.

3. Realise that it is okay to feel anxious and upset

The pandemic has taken a hit on everyone's mental health. Realise and accept that you are allowed to feel this way, your emotions are valid and nobody should make you feel bad for feeling uneasy.

4. Remember to take care of your body

Yes, we are all indoors. But we can still find ways to exercise and start that release of dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin. Routines will go a long way in retaining some semblance of normalcy.

5. But don't forget to take care of your mind

You don't need to go out of your way and try new things, especially if you've never done yoga or meditated before. But breathing exercises will help you lower your heart rate and calm your mind. However, if you have other hobbies that make you happy - from reading to cooking, invest time in those and do things that are good for your soul.

6. Connect with the ones who bring love and positivity, online

Use this time to strengthen your connections with your loved ones - friends and family. Talk about things other than the pandemic and maybe try playing virtual games with each other. The point is to spend quality time with those who stabilise you, even if you are not with each other.

7. Watch shows and movies that are light hearted and make you happy

Choose the content you watch, very wisely. Do not pick shows that would make you feel more uncomfortable or anxious. Watching or even re-watching something light hearted will distract you, even if just for a bit.

8. Help your community in any way that you can

If someone around you is in need of supplies or food, and you do have the resources, then offer your help. Becoming a part of communities online and offline, that are helping those in need of treatments and essentials, will also ease your feeling of helplessness, and it is all for a good cause.

9. Ask for and take help, whenever you need it

Therapists from across the country are offering their services online. So don't be afraid to talk about how you feel. If you need someone to talk to, there are just one click away.

10. Take time off social media

It is easy to get distracted by how productive and privileged the lives of those on social media looks. It is okay to log out, and instead focus on your own routine.

It may not be easy, but your priority is to stay safe and indoors.