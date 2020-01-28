We've been feeling quite lazy this snoozy Tuesday, and so we decided to motivated ourselves and those around us with some inspirational fitness videos by Virat Kohli. This Indian Cricket Team captain is nothing short of an inspiration and exactly what we need to look during the first month of this new decade.
A Leap To Fitness
Do You Even Lift, Bro?
Always take more time to get the technique right before wanting to take the weight up. Same exercise 3 years apart. Regular work on it and constantly focusing on technique has improved my mobility and full body strength too. So always be patient with learning something new. Stay fit stay healthy 💪💯
Ready. Set. Go.
There Is No Such Thing As Too Many Reps
Work Hard. Repeat.
I'm Already Out Of Breath
Fitness Is A State Of Mind
There Are No Shortcuts To Success
2017 Virat Kohli Was A Vibe
Started From The Bottom Now We Here
Sneak peek into my morning cardio session. 15 minutes on the bike at level 3 maintaining an rpm of 120 throughout then straight onto the treadmill for 10 strides of 20 seconds each and step on the sides for 10 seconds rest inbetween. 10 of these back to back at a speed of 19 km/hr and level 1 on incline. All of this using the altitude training mask which makes it twice as hard. Train hard train smart. Wish everyone a active and healthy day. 👊🏃👌
BRB renewing my gym membership.