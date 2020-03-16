The sharp rise of Coronavirus cases in countries around the world has people panicking, and behaving in ways that are not conducive to containing the disease. While it is important to be safe and practise caution, we also need to avoid spreading misinformation and listen to verified sources.

Recently, a video of an Indian doctor explaining the the difference in symptoms between the flu, an allergy, and the coronavirus itself started doing the rounds.

He first mentions that the only serious victims are elderly people with underlying conditions like diabetes, blood sugar problems, cancer, etc.

His succint, simple, and easy to understand manner of reassuring concerned listeners is something we need more of.

He explains that the symptoms are mainly a dry cough, fever, trouble breathing and pain in the joints. If you have these symptoms, then it's possible you have the illness. But if you have a phlegm-y cough, runny nose, or other symptoms, then you do not have the illness - it's probably just a viral or

In times such as these, it's important to get the right information from the right people. Don't trust those WhatsApp forwards - speak to doctors and health officials instead.