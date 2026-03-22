‘O’ se obesity, and ‘O’ se ozempic.

Petition to change the syllabus of UKG textbooks to this.

According to reports by both NDTV and Bloomberg, on March 20, the patent for semaglutide which acts as the main active ingredient in the highly successful weight-loss drugs called “Ozempic” and “Wegovy” developed by Novo Nordisk, expired in India.

So DRUMROLLSSSSS….

This allows for Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce generic versions of semaglutide at significantly lower costs and allows for the development of a large influx of new and generic versions of semaglutide to be introduced into the market place in India.

India is in its “cheap ozempic” era y’all.

With the expiration of the patent for semaglutide, multiple Indian pharmaceutical manufactures have moved quickly to pursue this new opportunity created by the expiration of the patent for semaglutide. As reported by NDTV and Bloomberg, companies such as Mankind Pharma Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Lupin Ltd. are launching generic drug products nearly immediately following the expiration of the patent for semaglutide.

Additionally, as reported by BBC, there are several more pharmaceutical manufacturers such as Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Natco, Zydus and others are entering the competitive market with new generic versions of semaglutide.

Analysts expect that nearly fifty generic brand name products will enter the market place within months of the expiration of the patent for semaglutide. CRAZE is real, and it’s right in front of you.

The taabadtod launch of new generic drug products highlights India’s position as a leading global source for drug products. According to BBC, India currently produces over 60,000 different brand names of drugs across 60 vertical categories and currently supplies nearly 20% of all generic drugs available globally.

The most significant impact of the emergence of generic versions of semaglutide will be the substantially lower price for consumers. As outlined by NDTV, prices for generic versions of semaglutide could drop by up to 50% and range in price from ₹5,000 for a weekly dosage.

According to the BBC, the average monthly cost to use these treatments is between ₹8,800 to ₹16,000 ($118 to $225), due to the anticipated availability of Generics, which will likely reduce costs to between ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 ($42 to $70) monthly.

An alternative to the GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) is Natco Pharma, developing a semaglutide injection that they plan to introduce starting at ₹1,290 ($18).

The price of the injectable pen device will be about ₹4,500 ($63) per month when it becomes available. Jefferies, a global investment bank, described the anticipation of this product’s success for India as a future “magic pill moment.”

Is there a HUGE demand for Ozempic in India?

Healthcare providers across India have begun preparing for a surge in patient demand for these products, based on many news reports.

CareEdge Ratings estimates that the GLP-1 market in India will grow to almost 5x from ₹10 billion ($137 million) to ₹50 billion ($685 million) by 2030 due to an increase in demand and a decrease in price.

As India’s health profile increases, this demand will be driven at an even faster pace. Did you know, India has over 77 million individuals with type-2 Diabetes and has one of the world’s largest populations of adults with obesity? This trend continues to increase due to urban lifestyle choices, sedentary lifestyles, and diet choices that are high in calories.

Couch potato is real, and it’s us. Waise potato se yaad aaya…

How These Medications Work

Semaglutide is classified as a GLP-1 receptor agonist. GLP-1 receptor agonists are designed to mimic a natural hormone in the body that controls appetite and blood sugar levels. GLP-1 receptor agonists slow gastric emptying, and they stimulate the release of insulin. This causes the individual to feel full faster and to stay full longer.

Same sensation has also been shown to be created on a lazy Sunday afternoon with the help of a full glass of lassi and serving of Chhole bhature for two (eaten by one).

A Market-Disrupting Force: Pharmaceutical, Clinic, Startup, and Digital Health Companies

The Boom of Start-ups, Digital Health, and Clinics

This growth isn’t only limited to drug companies. For example, according to NDTV, several of India’s hospital groups (other than Apollo Health & Lifestyle) have opened Obesity Clinics that employ certified doctors, dieticians, and exercise trainers to assist patients in losing weight.

Additionally, NDTV reported that HealthifyMe, a well-established digital health platform in India has been growing and how, offering integrated programs, consultations, coaching, and providing access to prescription weight-loss injection products within their integrated programs. One patient who lost 42 kg in less than 40 weeks (Cipin Mishra from Bengaluru) took part in a three-month programme with HealthifyMe, at a cost of ₹65,000. He attributes the structured support from HealthifyMe as the critical reason for his successful weight loss journey.

Healthify, zara iss ‘me’ ki bhi thodi madad karo.

Additionally, some diagnostic companies are becoming involved in the weight-loss medication market and partnering with online pharmacies. Tata 1MG, for example, provides affordable check-up packages, and PharmEasy offers medications delivered directly to patients following e-consultations.

India’s global ‘Export Opportunity’

In addition to its role as a global generic medicine powerhouse today, it is likely that the increasing demand for weight-loss medications from India will extend to additional markets in the near future. Indian pharmaceutical companies currently supply medication to more than 200 countries globally, including over 50% of all generic medications in Africa and nearly 25% of all generic medications in both the US and the UK.

Flex or what?

“The export potential of Indian generic weight-loss drugs is humongous. The US market alone could scale to $10 billion within a few years as obesity rates drive demand,” says Namit Joshi, chairperson of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India.

There’s potential for the U.S. obesity treatment market to reach $10 billion in just a couple of years due to increasing demand for obesity drugs.

But, what about overdose?

But, just like any other coin in the universe, this one too has a flip side and spoiler: it’s not pretty.

According to medical professionals, however, there’s also a risk for misuse. The BBC has reported that high doses of the obesity drug are already being prescribed to patients by unqualified practitioners (e.g., personal trainers, beauticians) as well as through online pharmacies and e-commerce sites, with only limited consultations.

This is dangerous and how!

Medical professionals such as Dr. Bhaumik Kamdar said “More access to cheap drugs means a higher chance of abuse. Access calls for more responsibility and stricter regulation.”

Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala indicates quality control is important because “The quality of the drugs being made here must be very tightly regulated.”

India’s “Cheap Ozempic Moment” presents a flex-worthy opportunity for millions of individuals looking for treatment options for obesity and diabetes. As a result of the lower pricing associated with this class of drugs, millions of individuals who previously had limited access to these products will now be able to afford them. YAY, we guess!

However, the medical community remains concerned about the potential for misuse of these drugs and the need for proper diet and exercise as a complement to these medications in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

And rightly so!