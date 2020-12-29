One of the collateral effects of the pandemic has been a rise in sedentary lifestyles, as many people work from home. The uncertainty around safety in gyms has also led to a massive downturn in gym footfall. Ideally, we should stay away from places people frequent but if you insist, here's what you need to know.

Make sure the gym you choose allows you to maintain 6 feet of social distance in a manageable way, and that they also conduct thermal screening of everyone entering.

Don't share any items like free weights. If you must, make sure that they are being disinfected and properly sanitised by the staff between each use.

Remember that high intensity exercise classes in confined spaces are highly risky, however most gyms nowadays are running at 50 to 75 percent capacity.

Vigorous group indoor classes such as Zumba or cycling should be avoided. However, low intensity exercises such as yoga or pilates don't appear to spread coronavirus as much, according to WebMD.

High intensity workouts increase the number of breaths you take, which in turn let more respiratory droplets collect in a small area.

Considering that gyms are working at a much lower capacity, it's also possible to book slots during which there are fewer people present.

Keeping all safety precautions in mind, it is possible to get back to your gym workout routine in a safe and secure way - it's just got to involve efforts from both you and the gym staff. For more information, please consult a medical expert.