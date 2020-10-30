When it comes to the intricacies of sex, there's a lot of myths and false facts floating around. Especially pertaining to sexual pleasure, there appears to be a million idiotic and pre-pubescent beliefs that still linger on despite the availability of information at your fingertips. This article is going to expand on myths about penis size, and what not to believe, according to experts.

1. Myth - The average penis is at least 7 inches long.

Fact - According to Paul Turek, MD, FACS, the worldwide average penis length is 5.2 inches, and about 90% of men fall within an inch of this average on either side.

When it comes to width, the worldwide average circumference is 4.6 inches. So going by the stats, it's likely your penis size is pretty normal.

2. Myth - You can't satisfy your partner unless you have a large penis.

Fact - Studies have found that most women are indifferent to penis size, as clitoral stimulation and foreplay are considered more important.

In fact, the study found that most women can’t orgasm from penetrative sex alone, and clitoral orgasms are a lot more common.

3. Myth - The ideal penis is absolutely straight.

Fact - Penises come in all shapes and sizes, and that's fine.

They can curve to the side, or upwards, or pretty much any direction. It's normal. However, if you think it has too much of a bend, consult a medical professional. Aaron Spitz, a urologist and author of A Doctor’s Complete Guide to the Penis, said,

While a little angle to the dangle is fine, in the extreme, a curve can be problematic.

4. Myth - If you're small when you're soft, you'll be small when you're hard.

Fact - Most men have a significant difference between their flaccid and erect penis size.

Similarly, you can also have a large penis when flaccid, and it won't necessarily get much larger when erect.

5. Myth - Your shoe size is indicative of your penis size.

Fact - There is no correlation between your shoe size and your penis size.

Multiple studies involving 100s of men have found that the widespread belief that shoe size correlates to penis size is false. According to Dr. Jill McDevitt, resident sexologist at CalExotics,

Penis size is not correlated with or predicted by shoe size or any other body part for that matter. Penis size is determined by a combination of genetics and environmental factors, mostly in utero.

6. Myth - You can take pills, herbs or use pumps to increase your penis size.

Fact - The only thing that can increase your penis size is surgery, and that too marginally.

Regardless of all the pills and other miracle drugs being peddled everywhere, the fact is that there's no drug that can increase the size of your penis. There are surgeries that offer the possibility, though these are usually temporary, and not always safe.

So there you go - hopefully that allays any worries and doubts you guys had!