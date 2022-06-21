The International Yoga Day falls on 21st June every year. This year, the theme for the Yoga Day celebration is 'Yoga for Humanity'. Whether it is politicians, celebrities, cricketers, or the common people, everyone is celebrating the day, for the betterment of their body, mind, and soul. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Yoga Day programme in Mysuru. 

President Ram Nath Kovind also participated in the Yoga Day celebrations and urged everyone to make yoga a part of their lives. 

Not just the politicians, but our soldiers and naval officers around the country also celebrated the day.

And so did the other celebrities.

