The International Yoga Day falls on 21st June every year. This year, the theme for the Yoga Day celebration is 'Yoga for Humanity'. Whether it is politicians, celebrities, cricketers, or the common people, everyone is celebrating the day, for the betterment of their body, mind, and soul.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Yoga Day programme in Mysuru.

Participated in the Yoga Day programme in Mysuru. #YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/SJxDfEHeOx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind also participated in the Yoga Day celebrations and urged everyone to make yoga a part of their lives.

Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits. pic.twitter.com/ih8qFUEeVs — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2022

Not just the politicians, but our soldiers and naval officers around the country also celebrated the day.

The easternmost deployed Indian Naval Warship, INS Satpura, operating near the International Dateline in the middle of the Pacific Ocean kick-started the Indian Navy’s International Day of Yoga activities by conducting the Common Yoga Protocol at sea.



(Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/meycZ4tvTd — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

J&K | Troops deployed at an altitude of 13000 ft, including at Amarnath holy cave, Brarimarg, Sangam, Baltal and Domel performed Yoga on #InternationalDayofYoga. It was attended by around 450 soldiers at these locations. pic.twitter.com/dPs6NinaiV — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform Yoga in Ladakh at 17,000 feet, on the 8th #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/SpmFre6w1J — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

And so did the other celebrities.

Yoga can be very peaceful and relaxing. On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga, I urge everyone to practise Yoga to keep themselves physically fit and mentally strong. pic.twitter.com/pKK4fsrrp4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2022

Wishing good health to everyone on International Yoga Day 🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5gmsACjbGe — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) June 21, 2022

A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both. A very happy International Yoga Day to all of you. 🙏🏻#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/oCryQbpZjv — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 21, 2022

