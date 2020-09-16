While experts have gotten tired of asking people to wear masks and to cover their mouth and nose with it, some people just refuse to listen. So an ad agency in Brazil created a series of brilliant ads that target those who have been wearing a mask around their neck in this pandemic.

A little uncomfortable to look at, these ads created for a Brazilian newspaper, Correio da Bahia do get the point across quite effectively.

Changing the position of the nose and mouth to where the masks are found 'hanging' without covering the nose, is funny and impactful.

2/2 The next time you see someone wearing their masks where it is covering their mouth and neck (leaving the nose exposed), you cannot not think of this ad to your mind - it has that stark an imagery :) — Karthik (@beastoftraal) September 8, 2020

Twitter is in love with this ad for calling out those who don't put their safety first.

This is brilliant, loved the execution and articulated the message so well — Berges (@BergesBana) September 8, 2020

There's no reason to put it on the wrong place. Wear your mask properly.



Print advertisement created by Propeg, Brazil for Correio da Bahia Newspaper. pic.twitter.com/kvCTk28orb — Orkhan Kerimov (@orkhano) September 7, 2020

Brilliant. Thank you Sir, for sharing. — Jeet Gupta (@jeetgupta_29) September 8, 2020

Maybe we need similar advertisements in India to highlight the importance of safety in this pandemic.