Anxiety feels different to every single person who struggles with it. From shortness of breath to loss of appetite, there are symptoms that can appear if you are suffering from anxiety. Mental Health Notes, an online community for anxiety and depression on Twitter began a thread to prove just that, that anxiety is not universally the same. 

After their tweet went viral, many others began to add to the thread, using the hashtag #WhatAnxietyFeelsLike. The experiences shared aim to make people with anxiety feel less lonely and to remove the stigma surrounding mental health. 

What does your anxiety feel like?