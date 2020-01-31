Anxiety feels different to every single person who struggles with it. From shortness of breath to loss of appetite, there are symptoms that can appear if you are suffering from anxiety. Mental Health Notes, an online community for anxiety and depression on Twitter began a thread to prove just that, that anxiety is not universally the same.

anxiety feels like



• increased heart rate

• worrying about the future

• feeling disconnected from the world

• loss of appetite

• insomnia

• shortness of breath

• feeling like you might die



Quote this tweet with #AnxietyFeelsLike and what anxiety feels like to you💚 — Mental Health Notes™ 📄 (@depressionnote) January 29, 2020

After their tweet went viral, many others began to add to the thread, using the hashtag #WhatAnxietyFeelsLike. The experiences shared aim to make people with anxiety feel less lonely and to remove the stigma surrounding mental health.

Nauseous

Overwhelmed

Shaky

Even shakier

Lead in my chest

Hunted

Insomnia

Unable to breathe

Urge to hide — Bad Pacifist 🇺🇸🌊☮️❤️🏳️‍🌈 (@BadPacifist) January 29, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike

° lack of appetite

° uncontrollable thoughts

° a complete dip in self worth

° increased heart rate

° full body shaking

° always on the brink of passing out

° inability to think rationally

° extreme paranoia https://t.co/LkBXXnrhWX — KenzieBee (@Bumblebae__) January 31, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike

• feeling like you’re going to drown

• feeling like no one cares

• not wanting to face your problems

• worrying about everything

• wanting to go out but not having the energy to

• wanting to have friends or make new friends but too scared to trust 👫 — Cara Difiore (@cara_difiore) January 30, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike

- constant worrying about everything

- worrying if its gunna stop or get serious

- heartbeat racing and skipping

- loss of appetite https://t.co/Ji8pZPopY1 — Anthooonyy (@G_I_I_T) January 30, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike being on a time limit when doing anything, like getting up at a certain time, or learning something like cooking, even if everyone around me keeps saying there's no rush. It feels like being pressured to give an answer, when I'm far from prepared. https://t.co/zEbQPA6mrP — Narrow Gauge (@NarrowGauge7) January 30, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike

Worrying about the future

Feeling disconnected from the world

Insomnia

Feeling like you might die

Shortness of breath

Not being good enough

Dizziness & shaking https://t.co/FHYrsqhNPk — Spøøky Dark Førest (@forest_spooky) January 30, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike



• being freezed at the point where I stand

• shiver all over my body

• increased heart rate

• crying

• getting paranoid about other scary things

• multiple hours nervous and scared, unable to calm down alone

• call for help https://t.co/GoBAWoVtW4 — Manfred-Jutta-Elena 🌝 (@ManniMotiviert) January 30, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike

• What you think your friends think of you when you’re not around them

• Feeling alone more often when you think none of your friends want to hang out with you

• Your friends don’t care about what you go through

• You can’t really trust nobody https://t.co/5GZLBcEks7 — Elise✨(BABY LARRY MOOD🐢🍼) (@ludsagna) January 30, 2020

#anxietyfeelslike



feeling overwhelmed

pounding heart

tight chest

numb face

random uncontrollable crying

hating myself for causing a scene



tell how anxiety feels like to u using #anxietyfeelslike. help break the stigma and make people feel valid. https://t.co/1Hg1NCCHLy — charles 8 (@ptxsher) January 30, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike

- too many eyes on me

- Migraines

- increased depression

- exaggeration of physical flaws

- people think I’m being rude but I’m just scared of them and what they might do to me

- in the end -> increased paranoia #StayStrong #YouAreNotAlone https://t.co/dF7IqYCg3B — House M’Kora #HouseMKora (@HouseMKora) January 30, 2020

anxiety feels like



• increased heart rate

• worrying about the future

• feeling disconnected from the world

• loss of appetite

• insomnia

• shortness of breath

• feeling like you might die



Quote this tweet with #AnxietyFeelsLike and what anxiety feels like to you💚 — AVIRALL 🌙 (@dubeyy_aviral) January 30, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike



- difficulty to breathe, like I breathe too fast that I feel the air isn't enough

- sweaty palms

- stressing about being left out or alone and life in general

- i start to cry unconsciously, non-stop :/

- shakiness, lots of

- i feel like I'm about to throw up — dea ¦ lés traduceurs day (@_lawther) January 30, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike

- Gasping for breath like you're drowning

- Body shaking and cold fingertips

- the voice in your mind say you deserve this and just die

- seeing people look at you like you're some kind of a disgusting bug

- freezing up and thinking you just want this to end https://t.co/IuQK7t7Ae1 — Angel @ Komiket Table #183 ✨ (@angelelisha_art) January 30, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike

- being stuck in the mud

- feeling of unshed tears

- worrying about almost everything

- becoming fixated on stuff

- dragging around sadness

- playing the “What if” game

- waking up due to nightmares

- losing interest in things you enjoyed

- drowning with sadness — MARLA 🦮🐕🐈 (@MarlaWeezie) January 29, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike



•cold hands

•red face

•feeling everyone hates me

•unable to focus

•trembling

•negative thinkings

•suicidal thoughts https://t.co/PXogBBSeIv — acutebear 🐻 (@Shuzzz2) January 30, 2020

#AnxietyFeelsLike

•Clenching to whatever is in reach.

•You’re OWN voice yelling over your own thoughts.

•Feeling like you may black out.

•Forgetting where you were

•And finally, realizing that it won’t stop until you breathe deep breaths. . https://t.co/clQY3mdFsM — drewcartier. (@drewcartierr) January 30, 2020

What does your anxiety feel like?