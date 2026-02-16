In a twist few saw coming, authorities in Pune detained a 64-year-old woman from Mumbai over suspected drug delivery duties. Caught near Pimpri-Chinchwad, she reportedly tried passing off a shipment of banned substances. What made headlines all over the crazy cloud known as the internet, is not just the act itself, but who performed it, someone far removed from typical profiles.

Officials say her age may have been used to bypass attention. Surprise rippled through both officers and locals alike.

The Pune Arrest: A Suspicious Carrier Of Drugs

Late Monday night, a suspect was taken into custody when officers from Sangvi acted on a precise warning about a drug shipment due in Pune from Mumbai. Because of that alert, law enforcement moved quickly to monitor likely drop points. Near Pimple Gurav, within Pimpri-Chinchwad’s jurisdiction, they positioned themselves quietly. Their wait ended successfully once their target showed up at the arranged spot.

A woman got caught just as she stood close to Kashid Park, reportedly waiting for someone to sell to. Caught in the act, police named her as a 64-year-old living on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai!!!!!

She came to Pune only after being told by someone supplying the goods.

Drugs Taken in Raid

Right after they brought her in, officers found drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, oxycodone, ketamine, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, and synthetic cannabinoids.

About 11.5 grams of mephedrone, which acts as an artificial energizer and 9.7 grams of cocaine were confiscated. A stash of confiscated narcotics held a street value close to ₹2.6 lakh. Worth on underground circuits matched that sum roughly and markets operating beyond the law saw such figures as common.

Fewer amounts would lead to suspicion at private use, yet what was found pointed toward hand-to-hand sharing across neighborhoods.

What did the police say?

A swift move by officers followed a tip on the package’s arrival. Inspector Amol Nandekar, with Sangvi police, said that timing was key in this case. Instead of rushing, they held back till the courier reached the spot. Their wait paid off when the handover began, and then they stepped in.

An FIR was filed using India’s drug law from 1985 after the finding. Because of what turned up, officers say they’re now tracking how the shipment moved. With details still emerging, authorities are following leads tied to where it came from. Efforts now focus on uncovering links in the network behind it.

64 YO Says She Is Hooked On Drugs? WHAT?

If the act was not enough to give you permanent goosebumps on your body, her confession will do it. She said she’d gotten hooked on drugs and because of that need, she took on courier work, not for money, but to get what she used herself.

She told officers a dealer from Malad had sent her to Pune, promising money or narcotics once the drop was done. Now police are chasing leads to find the source, suspecting ties to a broader smuggling route stretching from Mumbai into Pune. The investigation continues but no clear conclusion has been reached yet.

Have we seen this before?

Older people usually stay clear of smuggling drugs across India, yet the Pune case breaks that pattern and how! Still, police have seen elderly folks involved in similar situations before, so yeah, this isn’t something unheard of. What makes this different is how openly someone past retirement got caught moving illegal substances.

Fear of jail under NDPS laws once opened a door and these moments help explain what followed.

Mumbai 75-year-old woman held for drug peddling in Bandra 2021

A month into summer that year, police in Mumbai took into custody an elderly woman named Johrabai Akbarali Shaikh, aged seventy-five, tied to claims of selling drugs near Bandra’s pricier lanes. Though long seen as quiet, she stood at the center of a probe into substances moving through neighborhoods usually untouched by such cases. Her age surprised many, yet officers moved with swift action in this case, saying evidence pointed directly to her actions there.

A tip led officers to move after learning an older woman ran a drug operation from a quiet housing area. Her partner, aged fifty-seven, was taken into custody before authorities checked the home on Waterfield Road in Bandra.

During the raid, police recovered 3.8 kilograms of high-quality charas. A stash worth around ₹1.18 crore showed itself up, marking a rare find tied to someone old enough to be overlooked. Age often draws leniency, but this case stands out due to the scale caught in transit.

Few saw it coming! These two Bunty and Babli of the drug universe were said to have handled charas deals for close to a decade, pulling supply from Himachal Pradesh. One faced charges under the NDPS Act, the other joined soon after and both were held in jail. “Ye toh hona hi thaaaaaa…”

Delhi woman 62 caught in fake drug arrest scam 2024

This was a scam built on fear of drugs, not actual smuggling and definitely has potential as a Netflix documentary if you ask us.

The story goes that… this retired 62-year-old woman in Delhi was shaken after officials who weren’t really officials knocked on her door. Pretending to be from a drug squad, they tricked her with false authority, and the old lady was panic-stricken to an extreme.

The encounter didn’t involve smuggled substances yet spun lies around them. She never saw it coming, caught off guard by voices claiming that they are in power. Their demands sounded official but rang hollow upon closer look and she realized what had happened only when the so-called agents vanished into thin air.

So what happened was that this woman was looking up her doctor’s sleep medicine on the internet. Then, fraudsters reached out pretending they worked for the Narcotics Control Bureau.

They even made her send cash, calling it a check, and slowly took control of her bank accounts. Bit by bit, without much effort even, they drained ₹77 lakh until officials finally tracked them down.

This case was a poignant example that showed that fear around drug charges doesn’t need real drugs to cause harm.

The Road Ahead

When you look at the Pune arrest along with cases from the past you can’t help but see a rongte-khade-kar-dene-waala pattern. Elderly women in Pune and Mumbai reportedly handled deliveries or dealt drugs for years, they were not just bystanders in the case, in fact, they were involved in activities rarely linked to their age group.

Focused on links from Mumbai to Pune, authorities are digging into how far the supply web stretches. Far from wrapping things up, officers say this opens new doors for fresh questions and fresher ways to commit crimes concerning movement paths and who passes what along.