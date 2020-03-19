There's a lot of new and seldom-used terms floating around nowadays, in the midst of the coronavirus. As these words become normalised, it's important to know exactly what they mean, as well as what they entail.

1. Social Distancing

People who have not been exposed to the virus should practise this. It means limiting the people you interact with to roommates and small groups of friends. Refrain from physical contact, like waving instead of shaking hands. You should also cancel all large gatherings and any unnecessary plans. If you employ people, let them work from home. Practise social distancing until health ministries advise to do so.

2. Quarantine

A quarantine involves a state or national leaders making it mandatory for people to be under lockdown and restrict everyday life and movement due to the fear of exposure. It is required by law for people to follow quarantine.





3. Isolation

Self-quarantine is for people who have been exposed to the virus but aren't showing symptoms. Keep checking to see if you have any of symptoms, such as a fever or a dry cough. It is advised to stay in a room alone if you live with people, or in an empty house. Have essentials delivered to you by friends, family or delivery services - however, do not touch or talk to them. Maintain 6 feet distance from roommates/ family, and continue this for 14 days minimum.

People who have tested positive for the virus are put into the most serious form of separation. The person is isolated from the world, in a medical centre or hospital, and only has contact with medical professionals. They are kept there until they are clear of the illness.





You can check out this chart below, that explains the difference effectively as well.

Someone who thinks they might have it must self-isolate for 7 days minimum. This means staying alone, not indulging in any face-to-face interaction, and stocking up on food and water. You can video call and talk on the phone instead of socialising.

Hopefully, that clears things up a little. Please practise caution guys, it's the only way through this.