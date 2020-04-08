Locked inside your own house can lead to a great deal of anxiety. Not being able to go out, no physical interaction with friends and family, struggle to get basic amenities and medication can make one anxious.

So, to tackle this situation, try these 5 breathing techniques that will help you with lowering down the anxiety-

1. Sama Vritti Pranayama Or Square Breathing:

Sama Vritti Pranayama is an equal ratio breathing exercise. It reduces stress and anxiety very quickly and the best part is that it can be done almost anywhere.

Method:

- Be in a comfortable position, either sitting or lying down.

- Inhale through the nose, slowly counting to 3.

- Take a moment with the lungs full of air.

- Exhale and remember to count to 3 as you exhale.

2. Kapalbhati Or Skull Shining Breath:

Famously known as Kapalabhati, this quick exercise will wake you up and help you get through the day.

Method:

- Sit straight and relax the whole body.

- Through your nose, take a deep breath in.

- Then breathe out with powerful contractions of the abdominal muscles and relax.

- Continue forceful exhalation and passive inhalation.

- You can do this for up to 15 minutes.

3. Nadi Shodhana or Alternate Nostril Breathing

As the names suggests, this technique follows alternate nostril breathing technique. This technique helps you to relax your body and mind, it reduces anxiety.

Method:

- Sit in a comfortable position (with your legs crossed).



- Put your right thumb on the right nostril and inhale through the left nostril.



- Close the left nostril with your fingers and exhale through the right nostril.

- Continue the cycle.



4. 4-7-8 Breathing Technique:

This technique is helpful in reducing anxiety and will help you sleep.

Method:

- Place the tip of the tongue on the right behind the top front teeth.

- Breathe in through your nose to the count of four.



- Hold your breath for the count of seven.



- Blow air out through your mouth making a whoosh sound to a count of eight.



- Repeat this process for four breath cycles.



5. Pursed Lip Breathing:

This exercise is simple yet effective. If you want to relax, this technique is pretty effective. It will help you if you are feeling exhausted.

Method:

- Relax your body.

- Inhale slowly through your nose for two counts and keep your mouth close.



- "Purse" your lips as if you were going to whistle.



- Exhale slowly through your pursed lips while counting to four.

