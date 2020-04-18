More than a month ago, the entire country was put into a state of lockdown. This decision was made to curb the spread of an epidemic. Everyone was asked to stay indoors and not step out unless absolutely necessary.

However, staying home in the face of this uncertainty is taking a toll on people.

What happens next? When will the lockdown end? When will we return to our jobs, schools, colleges? When will we see our loved ones again? These questions always seem to be looming at the back of our minds.

It is okay to be freaking out, to feel anxious and depressed in this situation. But the fact of the matter is, nobody knows what is going to happen next. The only choice we have, is to live in the now.

We know that we have spent almost half of the year indoors, putting on-hold plans that didn't pan out.

Which is why, thinking about the long term, worrying about when we're going to get out, is not to going to work. Short term tasks, be it making something special for dinner, prepping for a meal for tomorrow or just finishing your favourite TV show, can help you stay afloat.

Don't let the panic take over your life.

Days are blending into each other, but that doesn't mean we can't make each and every one of them good ones. Yes, you're bound to have those 'meh' days in the middle. But you had those even before quarantine, so it is a part of life.

Waking up in the morning, setting a schedule for yourself, as empty as it may be, gives you a clearer perspective of what we want the rest of the day to look like.

Some of us are still working 9 hours a day, or attending classes for 4-5 hours everyday. In that case, setting apart some 'me' time post your working hours is what will make you feel better. You are taking care of yourself, so your days are invariably productive.

Everyone online is asking you to stick to your 'normal' routine, but nothing about this situation is normal, is it?

That's why the trick is to find your new normal. And not beat yourself up about it. You might waver off your schedule once in a while, and there will be days that you just can't get out of bed. But remember, this will all pass. This is temporary.

Take every day as it comes. Focus on your health, both mental and physical, and do not push yourself too hard. This is the first time you are going through a pandemic, you aren't supposed to know what needs to be done.