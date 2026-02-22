Early in 2026, a new set of laws appeared in Afghanistan under the authority of the Taliban leadership. These rules, spanning 90 pages, were formally approved by Hibatullah Akhundzada, the group’s highest-ranking figure. International observers reacted with concern once details became public and human rights groups voiced alarm, as did independent legal analysts around the world.

Civil society networks beyond the region expressed disapproval through official statements but rather than reforming justice practices, the document alters them in ways previously unseen.

Within its sections, acts of harm toward female family members are allowed if specific criteria are met and children may be subjected to similar treatment under outlined circumstances. Unequal treatment based on gender is embedded into law rather than challenged and the safeguards meant to protect women have been reduced or removed altogether. Since the movement regained control four years earlier, this marks a sharp downfall in basic entitlements for half the population.

Domestic Violence Classified as Ta zir

When men harm partners or offspring physically, allowance exists under the condition that there is no fracture nor cut skin. Within this structure, acts against spouses fall into a category named ta'zir, judged case by case and not treated as an automatic crime.

Those defending human rights, together with experts in law, observe that this clause turns domestic violence into an accepted act, downgrading grave harm. Where significant bodily damage exists, the maximum consequence remains fifteen days behind bars.

As rendered by monitoring groups, Article 32 reads:

Article 32:

“If a husband strikes his wife (the complainant) with severe force (resulting in broken bone, wound, or visible bruising on the body), and the complainant proves her case before the judge, the husband is guilty – the judge shall sentence him to fifteen days of imprisonment.”

Women Have Legal Access?

The law imposes severe difficulties on women who seek justice after bodily harm.

Only when she appears directly before a man assigned to rule may a claim proceed, yet she must stay covered completely, joined by a male relative, sometimes the one said to have harmed her.

Rarely does spoken evidence from a female stand alone under court customs in Afghanistan; instead, men's voices support it during grave accusations.

Officials in Kabul often reject petitions when strict criteria are unmet, according to legal consultants aware of local procedures. One instance recorded involved a female survivor of assault by a Taliban officer being informed her report could proceed only upon arrival with her imprisoned spouse serving as escort.

Criminalizing the Search for Safety

Remarkably, the law intensifies control by punishing women fleeing harm. So should a woman move to her family’s residence without approval from her spouse, abuse notwithstanding, Article 34 mandates jail time. This provision states:

Article 34:

“If the wife (the complainant) – without the husband’s permission and without a lawful Sharia-based reason – repeatedly goes to her father’s or other relatives’ home and stays there, and despite the husband’s objection and the judge’s ruling, the wife’s father (the complainant’s father) or close relatives continue to take her, preventing her from returning to her own home – both the wife’s father and those who obstruct are criminals – the judge shall sentence each of them to three months of imprisonment.”

A person escaping harm might face harsher consequences compared to someone inflicting it.

The Philosophy of “Slave”

Not every person faces the same outcome under the code within Afghanistan, as depending on group placement like ulama, ashraf, middle strata, or lower ranks, the response is likely to be different. A scholar might hear gentle counsel when breaking rules, while someone of high standing could get summoned before a judge and warned formally. When an offense occurs among the mid-tier population, jail becomes likely and for those ranked lowest….penalties often combine prison time with physical discipline carried out by clerical figures instead of state officers. The treatment diverges sharply along these constructed lines.

Within Afghanistan’s judiciary, human rights observers identify patterns echoing past systems of exclusion, ones resembling structured subjugation. The term “slave,” noted by Rawadari, a group operating in exile, appears embedded in current legal phrasing, suggesting a retreat from established protections.

Erosion of Past Legal Safeguards

Still standing until now, the 2009 measure once labeled acts like forced marriage and rape as crimes and under it, punishments for domestic harm varied between 3 months and 12. Created during an earlier political phase supported by external forces, this type of functional process aimed to address violence found in gender roles. Now, however, the upcoming 2026 code removes those provisions for reasons unknown to mankind. Without them, even minimal legal shields previously available begin to poof up in thin air.

Broader legal and social setting

A prohibition on acts resulting in broken bones or open wounds within homes exists alongside numerous official measures gradually limiting female autonomy across Afghanistan since 2018. Secondary learning, then higher study, ceased being available to girls under evolving regulations. Work opportunities vanished for women in multiple industries, while entry into shared areas such as parks, fitness centers and athletic venues was withdrawn. Medical care is harder to access for them now and movement restrictions are compiled with regional policies against consultations led by male health providers.

Beginning in 2021, almost 100 legal measures impacting women’s rights appeared, per United Nations documentation. As a result, early marriages among girls increased, school completion declined, while inequality in jobs and society embedded in a deeper and darker web.

What is the world saying?

Angry and heartbroken reactions from abroad followed the release of the revised penal code, but wait, condemnation came not only from rights groups but also from several national administrations, citing endorsement of gender-related abuse alongside systemic injustices. A declaration by Rawadari appealed to global institutions, particularly the UN, demanding suspension of the code’s rollout and insisting existing legal tools must block enactment.

Reem Alsalem UN expert on violence against women shares update on X

“The implications of this latest code for women and girls is simply terrifying. The Taliban however have understood, and understood correctly, that no one will stop them. Will the international community prove them wrong? And if so when?”

Indian performer Swara Bhasker labeled the decree deeply offensive, referring to Taliban leaders as utterly inhumane while rejecting their stated religious justification. Reactions from creatives and public analysts follow a similar route.