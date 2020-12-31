Our healthcare workers have been on the frontline ever since the pandemic started. Without taking a break or thinking about themselves, they have been at it selflessly just to save lives.

With the year coming to an end, here are a few images of our precious healthcare workers who have done nothing but the best to fight coronavirus.

India Loses First Frontline Warrior as Indore Doctor Succumbs to #COVID19



Dr Shatrughan Panjwa, a family physician in Indore, tested positive a few days ago and today succumbed to the disease.



Rest in peace, Dr. #Coronavirusindia https://t.co/wFKllUbSFG — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) April 9, 2020

Holidays at the hospital amid COVID: Healthcare workers and patients try to find moments of festive joy during a pandemic Christmas https://t.co/TnpJZMPcJN pic.twitter.com/pp6PFpzcwE — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) December 23, 2020

The face of a health care provider/a Nurse in #Iran . Working long hrs, hasn’t had a chance to take a break, taking care of patients diagnosed w Corona 🦠! His eyes look tired & watery! Wearing a mask for hrs caused red marks on his checks & nose #COVID19 https://t.co/L4OEMilwWo pic.twitter.com/mCV72VolIa — Baharak (@Baharak_Irani) March 9, 2020

This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London.



I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/hs0RQdvsn3 — Natalie Silvey (@silv24) March 21, 2020

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

Doctors bid farewell to a recovered COVID-19 patient in Mumbai.

🇪🇸 Healthcare workers burst into tears during a memorial for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died from #COVID19, at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, #Spain, on Friday pic.twitter.com/ytHP2SjxXp — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) April 11, 2020

#Kashmir witnessed three #Covid_19 deaths in a single day.



Pic 1- Son of a 65-year-old Woman from Kulgam, who died due to COVID19 at CD hospital Srinagar crying near his Mother's coffin.



Pic 2,3- Healthcare workers seal the coffin of slain COVID19 victim at CD Hospital in Sgr. pic.twitter.com/H13OVzZb9Q — Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) May 18, 2020

We also cry.

We also feel pain.

We also get hurt.

We also get tired.

We also have feelings.



Yes, HEALTHCARE WORKERS ARE HUMAN TOO. We may not show it, but we're so close to just passing out and giving up.#FrontlinersCallForTimeout#FrontlinersCallForECQ#ProtectOurFrontliners pic.twitter.com/didxyJvtLD — Karl (@eiankarl_) August 2, 2020

“I'm just so, so tired.” Don’t be misled by the word “plateau.” Yesterday the US had the equivalent of a full football stadium of new cases, and eight 737 crashes of deaths. Our healthcare workers can’t sustain patient care with this level of infection. https://t.co/r6BoZHWGFK pic.twitter.com/vzcFj1zqO4 — Stacey Berg (@slbscifi) July 31, 2020

Dr Eranga Narangoda (right) and Dr Damayanthi Iddampitiya (left), drenched in sweat from wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits, at the end of a long day at work at the IDH. #COVID19 #lka



Photo credits Dr Hasitha Attanayake|Special thanks Dr Ashwini de Abrew. pic.twitter.com/5IINZs0RnW — Roar LK (@Roarlk) March 17, 2020

Salute to this CoronaWarrior 🙏 Dr Sachin Nayak from Bhopal, who has turned his car into his home to quarantine himself from his family as he fights the virus every day!#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/5irlL2g6Hu — अद्वैता काला #StayHome 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) April 7, 2020

Dr. Zahid, DM critical care doctor at AIIMS, Delhi showed exceptional valour & dedication while catering to a #Covid_19 patient. While on duty he was not even able to break his ramdaan fast when he was called for shifting a COVID positive intubated patient to the ICU (1/4) pic.twitter.com/eBMxztu7vP — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) May 8, 2020

Our Healthcare workers working

In PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) suit to

Fight against Covid,When outside Temperature

Is in range Of 33deg c ,RH around 77% in

Red zone area Like Mumbai for long run duty hours.

We expect HVAC to innovate PPE suit

to cool and dehumidify. pic.twitter.com/CBLMTJkEIw — Diiipak Babrekar (@Babrekar29) May 2, 2020

We salute them all.