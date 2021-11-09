There’s no doubt that social media is a powerful tool. There have been a number of people who are constantly helping others using social media.

Dr Karan Rajan, a London-based NHS surgeon, amassed 286k followers on Instagram as he frequently shares information about health and medicines. In one of his recent posts on social media, he shared three things that one should avoid before heading to bed.

The first thing he mentioned was not to watch a scary movie right before going to bed. He mentioned that watching horror movies increases adrenaline and leads to high blood pressure. We only fall asleep once we are relaxed. Therefore, the scarier the movie, the longer it will take you to sleep.

The next thing he mentioned was the fact that one shouldn’t sleep immediately after having a meal. It’s important to wait at least 90 minutes so that your stomach empties 50% of its content into your intestines. Otherwise, you will get acid reflux which will make you unable to sleep.

Last, but not least, don’t bring work into your bedroom as it will condition your brain to think that the bed isn’t a sleep environment.

You can watch the entire clip here:

Note: All images are taken from the clip.