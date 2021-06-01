While we already feel tired by just thinking of our next workout session, this septuagenarian from Chandigarh is winning hearts with his jaw-dropping fitness videos.

Proving age is just a number, Tripat Singh opened up about his fitness journey and how the loss of his wife changed his life.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, the 76-year-old said that it was the death of his wife Manjeet in 1999 that led him on this path of self-care.

I was depressed for years. Our business dissolved. I became a couch potato.

However, he later realized that his wife would have been disheartened to see him quit.

So, I decided to lift myself up in my 60s and train harder to lift myself again. Today I run a successful business. And I'm fitter than I ever was! I feel my wife's spirit and support in everything I do.

With over 34,473 likes and hundreds of heartwarming comments, the clip has touched thousands of hearts.

With 71K followers on Instagram, he follows a strict vegan diet. From lifting weights to using monkey bars, he performs a variety of exercises.

His bio reiterates his fitness mantra: age is no excuse for fitness.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Hats off to this powerhouse of energy. You are truly an inspiration for us all.