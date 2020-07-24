The coronavirus pandemic has initiated a lot of conversations around mental health. Away from friends and family, people are finding it tough to deal with isolation.

One of the common mistakes we make while discussing depression is considering it to be the same as sadness. But apparently, they are not same.

We need to understand what depression feels or looks like to help ourselves and others. To make things easier, a Twitter user shared 15 warning signs that can possibly tell us that a person is struggling with depression

15 Warning signs someone’s Depression is setting in... — Caz🧚🏾‍♀️ (@carolfrancescaa) July 21, 2020

From remaining quiet to avoiding eye contact, here are some possible signs of depression listed by her.

1. They’re more quiet than usual

2. The use the excuse “I’m tired” a lot

3. They tend to loose their appetite

4. They avoid eye contact

5. They want to be alone a lot

6. They smile for a moment but go back to a blank expression afterwards — Caz🧚🏾‍♀️ (@carolfrancescaa) July 21, 2020

7. They struggle to stay engaged in conversation

8. They’ve become emotionally distanced

9. They’ve become apathetic about things they’d normally be engaged in

10. They have big mood swings

11. They avoid making future plans — Caz🧚🏾‍♀️ (@carolfrancescaa) July 21, 2020

12. They have difficulty concentrating

13. They start talking about bleakly things

14. They start giving “short” responses

15. They get irritable with “little things”



(via @ thedepressionproject on ig) — Caz🧚🏾‍♀️ (@carolfrancescaa) July 21, 2020

Through this thread, she intends to help people identify their own or other's depression, so that we can help those who need us.

If someone close to you is showing possible depression signs, please talk to them. It isn’t always clear how someone is feeling on the inside so don’t just instantly assume, but ask! 💛 #MentalHealthMatters — Caz🧚🏾‍♀️ (@carolfrancescaa) July 21, 2020

Netizens added their own experiences to the list for giving us a comprehensive idea of what depression might look like.

Can we mention the fact that depression is also a physical illness? A lot of ppl think it’s purely mental but depression affects ur body a lot, u literally cannot get out of bed etc or sometimes even do the most basic things — Qaragöz 🇦🇿 (@JustStatistic) July 21, 2020

Some other signs I realized for myself were that I felt like I was losing my ability articulate myself well, like I couldn't speak as naturally as I wanted. I also get physically tense, especially in my upper body - chest, shoulders, jaw. — kyliovert (@kyliovert_27) July 22, 2020

I’ve have depression and I have friends who have depression. Your friends aren’t your therapists, they can help talk to you when you’re feeling down, but you need to get professional help. It’s mentally draining to have to constantly support someone who won’t support themselves — mic (@phillymurc) July 22, 2020

Also I feel like this list can be misleading that people with depression are constantly sad and withdrawn. It can also come in waves. You might feel outgoing and happy when you’re out with your friends, and then you get home and it’s like the world crashes down on you — mic (@phillymurc) July 22, 2020

I remember the scariest part about it was losing passion. For everything. Every single hobby I used to be passionate about just vanished. I’ve been off the meds for 6 months now but I still struggle to feel real passion/to reconnect with those past hobbies that made me feel alive — Geni (@genousse) July 22, 2020

I was diagnosed with major depression. I know whenever I start going into depression is...

-Sleep a lot, feeling very tired

-Crying spells

-I start distancing myself from social activities

-My room gets very junky

-Moving very slow, feel very fatigued — Dee 🎠➡🐎 (@Crystal07919342) July 22, 2020

-Can get irritable

-Anxiety attacks

-Poor hygiene

-Feeling like people would be better off w/o me/nobody likes me

-disturbed sleeping patterns(I would sleep for an hour or two, then wake up for 45 min then sleep again for another hour)

-Loss of appetite — Dee 🎠➡🐎 (@Crystal07919342) July 22, 2020

Paying attention to these signs could be crucial towards helping those suffering from depression. If you, or someone you love shows/experiences signs of depression, urge them to try and talk about it.

This is just a Twitter thread an not an exhaustive list, therefore, you should also reach out to mental health experts and helplines for professional help.

If you, or someone you know, is suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).