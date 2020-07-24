The coronavirus pandemic has initiated a lot of conversations around mental health. Away from friends and family, people are finding it tough to deal with isolation.

One of the common mistakes we make while discussing depression is considering it to be the same as sadness. But apparently, they are not same.

We need to understand what depression feels or looks like to help ourselves and others. To make things easier, a Twitter user shared 15 warning signs that can possibly tell us that a person is struggling with depression

From remaining quiet to avoiding eye contact, here are some possible signs of depression listed by her.

Through this thread, she intends to help people identify their own or other's depression, so that we can help those who need us.

Netizens added their own experiences to the list for giving us a comprehensive idea of what depression might look like.

Paying attention to these signs could be crucial towards helping those suffering from depression. If you, or someone you love shows/experiences signs of depression, urge them to try and talk about it.

This is just a Twitter thread an not an exhaustive list, therefore, you should also reach out to mental health experts and helplines for professional help.

If you, or someone you know, is suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).