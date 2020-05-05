Surya Namaskars just takes a few minutes, and it works on the entire body, stretching and warming it up to face the day ahead. From calming your mind to stimulating the nervous system, this elementary yoga practice has many benefits. Some yogis also believe it also activates the Manipura (Solar plexus) Chakra, which is located in the navel area and is called the second brain. That's why surya namaskars hold a lot of value in the yogic world.

Based on yogic practices, there are three different types of surya namaskar types:.

1. Ashtanga A and Ashtanga B Surya Namaskars

Ashtanga yoga believes in calming the mind while cleansing the internal body by increasing your heart rate and making you sweat. It first focuses on yourself gradually moving towards physical postures.

Well, In Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga, there are two Surya Namaskar sequences, types A and B.

2. Hatha Surya Namaskar

Hatha yoga initially focuses on your physical postures then moving towards calming your body, mind and spirit.

This Sivananda style Surya Namaskar mainly focuses on stretching with rhythmic breathings.

3. Iyengar Surya Namaskar

Iyengar yoga is best for detail-oriented people.People looking to cultivate strength and stability within themselves. It believes in achieving balance in the body, so it can calm the mind.

This Surya Namaskar demands more energy as they are practised much faster than the others.