We get it, life can be overwhelming. Trust me we're all on the same boat. With the constant uncertainty around the pandemic, it's only human to be overcome with anxiety. In times like this, little practices are crucial to restore your physical and emotional well-being.

Here are 5 self-care practices you can employ when the going gets hard -

1. Get off social media.

Mindlessly scrolling through Instagram late at night might give you an illusion of relaxation but it has the opposite effect on your mental health. In reality, the activity induces false notions into your mind that can often be overwhelming. You begin to chase an ideal that isn't even real and it gradually consumes you. It's important to assess the toll social media is taking on your mind and take periodic breaks to protect your mental health.

offline is self-care. — Khreesthianno (@valixentios) February 19, 2022

2. Cut out toxic people.

Often times you might invest your time and energy into a person that's holding you back. If someone is constantly discouraging your dreams and making you second guess yourself, they're not worth your affection. Cut them off and focus on yourself.

Not letting toxic people feed on your energy is ultimate self-care. — Master 🦋 (@master_nobody) February 17, 2022

3. Take a solo-trip.

There is no better journey to self-discovery than embarking on a quest by yourself. You learn things about yourself that you would've never envisioned before.

Definitely plotting on a solo trip, weekly self-care routines, and self-preservation! — QuanaMae (@QuanaMae) February 21, 2022

4. Try meditation.

Not only does meditation relax you physically, but it also regulates emotional stress. Just ten minutes of meditation a day helps reduce stress and anxiety and connects you to your inner self by increasing self-awareness and gratitude.

Self care ,Meditation can heal your 💓 heart.#SpiritualSunday — Kitty 😽 (@MyLove_FDD) February 13, 2022

5. Get some sleep.

You'd be surprised how rare a good night's rest is in today's day and age. 6-8 hours of sleep every night is essential to reset your brain and rid it of toxins. Another good practice is to switch off your phone an hour before and after bed.

Self-care is an important part of mental and physical well-being. Maintaining self-care habits such as getting good sleep and staying socially connected can help you manage stress, build resilience, and stay healthy. — Kevin Naruse - Social Media Marketer | Writer (@KevinKNaruse) February 18, 2022

At the end of the day, you've got a long road ahead. Little nuggets of self care will help you live your life to its fullest potential.