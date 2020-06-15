India has a devastatingly high suicide rate and this has lead to a series of NGOs and helplines offering their help, just a phone call away. 

However, these helpline numbers doing rounds on social media don't usually help. Why? Because most helplines are unavailable, don't pick up or are busy for hours. 

Source: Washington Post

In order to figure out which ones are actually accessible and helpful, we decided to call a few. Here is a list of the ones that were quick to respond and offer help: 

1. SAHAI - 080 25497777, 9886444075, available from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Monday to Saturday. 

2. Snehi - 9582208181, available from 2PM to 6PM. 
3. Lifeline Foundation - 033 24637401, 033 24637432, available from 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM. 
4. Saath - 91 7926305544, 91 7926300222, available from 1PM to 7PM. 
5. Samaritans Mumbai - 022 64643267, 022 65653267, 022 65653247, available from 3 PM to 9 PM. 
6. Connecting NGO - 91 9922001122, 18002094353, available from 2PM to 8PM. 
7. COOJ Mental Health Foundation - 0832-2252525, available from 1PM to 7PM, Monday to Friday. 
8. Maitreyi - 0413 2339999, available from 2PM to 8PM. 
9. Mitram Foundation - 080 25722573, available from 10AM - 2PM, Monday to Saturday. 
10. AASRA - 09820466726, available 24x7.  
11. BMC mental health helpline - 022 24131212, available 24x7. 

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away.