Sushmita Sen needs no introduction. Be it making India proud as Miss Universe or making her mark as an actor, Sushmita has never fallen short. When it comes to fitness, she is a fitness freak and loves to push herself with new challenges.

Here are 18 images and videos to motivate you during lockdown.

1. Pushups

2. Flexible AF!

3. A wholesome routine

4. Fitness and fun in one

It’s never easy to stay consistent, to stay motivated when it comes to any discipline in life!! So to get my kids to stay committed, I try to change it up, make it more fun...dance, explore, discover individual rhythm & all throughout they’re actually...willingly also doing cardio & yoga 👍😁🤗❤️👊 You all have often asked me, what keeps me going...well, this is the secret!!🤗😁 change it up & keep life interesting!! Come dance with us...life has a beautiful playlist for everyone..choose your tune & start moving...the rest will follow naturally!!🎵💃🏻❤️😍 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #2020 #exercisehappiness #dance #laugh #ownit 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

5. Stronger together

6. Perfectly balanced

7. Workout glow

8. A fitness freak

9. Workout on the beach? why not!

10. The trust

11. Alignment of energies

12. Workout goals

13. The lazy workout

14. Balancing yoga pose

15. Flying high

16. Totally killing it

17.  Working out together

18. The energy we all need

If this doesn't inspire you to start working out, we don't know what will.