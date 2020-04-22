Sushmita Sen needs no introduction. Be it making India proud as Miss Universe or making her mark as an actor, Sushmita has never fallen short. When it comes to fitness, she is a fitness freak and loves to push herself with new challenges.
1. Pushups
2. Flexible AF!
3. A wholesome routine
4. Fitness and fun in one
View this post on Instagram
It’s never easy to stay consistent, to stay motivated when it comes to any discipline in life!! So to get my kids to stay committed, I try to change it up, make it more fun...dance, explore, discover individual rhythm & all throughout they’re actually...willingly also doing cardio & yoga 👍😁🤗❤️👊 You all have often asked me, what keeps me going...well, this is the secret!!🤗😁 change it up & keep life interesting!! Come dance with us...life has a beautiful playlist for everyone..choose your tune & start moving...the rest will follow naturally!!🎵💃🏻❤️😍 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #2020 #exercisehappiness #dance #laugh #ownit 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
5. Stronger together
6. Perfectly balanced
View this post on Instagram
This one I challenged myself to do!!!👏😁😍 body balanced on tippi toes, had to find & align myself with the center of my being!!!❤️ of course kept falling off initially 😄 but boy what a feeling it is to find balance & stability after all the failed attempts!! Ah #life 😇🤗❤️💃🏻try it...it’s magical!! 👏😍 I love you guys!!!
7. Workout glow
View this post on Instagram
An open mind in a closed body is still closed!😊💋 #strech everyday even if you don’t enjoy exercising much!! It helps in learning to be patient with ourselves & nurturing our body’s capacity!! Opening up the body results in happy hormones & even happier choices 😁💃🏻🎵 try it, be consistent & see for yourself!!! 👊 #sharing #mydiscipline #myway #happiness #flexibility #practice 💃🏻😊❤️ I love you guys!! #duggadugga 💋
8. A fitness freak
9. Workout on the beach? why not!
10. The trust
View this post on Instagram
There can be strength, form, flexibility, balance...& yet this is impossible to do without trust!! 🤗❤️💋You lucky man @rohmanshawl I bend backwards for you...literally!!😉😄😍I know you got me, poetic as always Rooh meri!💋#sharing #ourdiscipline #togetherness #love #trust #respect #friendship #duggadugga 😍💃🏻🎵I love you guys!!!
11. Alignment of energies
View this post on Instagram
Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat ❤️ Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! 🤗👍We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!!❤️ sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness 🙏❤️🤗 #duggadugga @rohmanshawl 🌈 I love you guys!!
12. Workout goals
13. The lazy workout
View this post on Instagram
“Do you HAVE TO challenge me jktt? Of course my dear, after all what are friends for!!!”😉😄❤️👊 Besties push until they pull out the best in each other!! We don’t do reps, we just keep going until it burns!!!👊😁#coreworkout #friends @aaradhikachopra killing it at 58 & yours truly at 43 loving EVERY MOMENT of watching her do so with pride 👍😇❤️💃🏻 To strong & happy friendships!!! #cherished #onemore #letsdothis #discipline 👊😁💃🏻❤️ love you guys!!! Mmmuuuuaaah!!!
14. Balancing yoga pose
15. Flying high
View this post on Instagram
It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly👊 We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive...but arrive IT WILL👍❤️ And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’...but just how prepared WE are for it!!👊 #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ 👍💋🤗❤️ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation 😉❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋
16. Totally killing it
17. Working out together
View this post on Instagram
To train with a partner, is to know alignment of energies!!! It’s like creating in unison a way of balance, trust, authentic strength & mutual respect!!❤️👊 it’s impossible not to fall in love with the idea of sharing both the struggle & the achievements!!!💋 elevated cat & camel yeahhhh😉😎 how I love training with you jaan @rohmanshawl pure magic!!!❤️😍💃🏻 #sharing #partner #team #ourdiscipline I love you guys!!!🎵
18. The energy we all need
If this doesn't inspire you to start working out, we don't know what will.