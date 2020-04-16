Coronavirus has not just broken the world's economy, but our backs too. People are spending a lot of time sleeping or just lazying around on the couch. This lack of physical activity and stretching can give you back pain.
1. Bhujangasana/ Cobra Pose
This reclining back-bending asana stretches the spine, opens the chest and the shoulders, and strengthens the diaphragm.
2. Shashankasana/ Hare Posture
It's an easy asana to perform and can be done by anyone regardless of age. It counteracts the backward bending postures and will stretch the spine releasing any pressure on the disc.
3. Salabhasana/ Locust Pose
Salabhasana is a simple back-bend posture. The name ‘Salabhasana’ is derived from the Sanskrit word Salabha which means Grasshopper or Cricket.
4. Balasana/ Child’s Pose
It is easy to follow and highly beneficial. The pose helps lengthen and stretch out the spine, and gently stretches the ankles, hips and shoulders. It also helps relieve fatigue and stimulates digestion.
5. Dhanurasana/ Bow Pose
This asana makes your body form the shape of a bow as you lie on your stomach and use your hands to hold the feet while you stretch out. When you perform the asana, your body actually resembles a stretched bow, your hands being the strings. The pose improves blood circulation in the spinal nerves.
6. Marjariasana/ Cat Pose
7. Bitilasana/ Cow Pose
In Sanskrit ‘Bitila’, refers to a ‘Cow’. This asana is a foundation pose done generally to gain more stability with backbend poses and to prepare the body for more intense yoga poses.
8. Adho Mukha Svanasana/ Downward Dog Pose
It offers an opportunity to reverse the forces of gravity that usually act on the spine. The action of the hip joint flexing and folding in the front brings the abdominals in close towards the spine, strengthening them.
9. Ustrasana/ Camel Pose
It's an intermediate level back-bending yoga posture. It improves spinal flexibility, while also strengthening the back muscles and improving posture. This pose creates space in the chest and lungs, increasing breathing capacity and helps relieve respiratory ailments.
10. Trikonasana/ Triangle Pose
Triangle pose engages every part of the body, strengthens the core, opens the hips and shoulders and stretches the legs.
Remember that when you do these Yoga asanas, don't push yourself too hard. Do them only if you feel comfortable.