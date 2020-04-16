Coronavirus has not just broken the world's economy, but our backs too. People are spending a lot of time sleeping or just lazying around on the couch. This lack of physical activity and stretching can give you back pain.





Luckily, there are a few yoga asanas to strengthen your back and in turn, enhance your posture.

1. Bhujangasana/ Cobra Pose

This reclining back-bending asana stretches the spine, opens the chest and the shoulders, and strengthens the diaphragm.

2. Shashankasana/ Hare Posture

It's an easy asana to perform and can be done by anyone regardless of age. It counteracts the backward bending postures and will stretch the spine releasing any pressure on the disc.

3. Salabhasana/ Locust Pose

Salabhasana is a simple back-bend posture. The name ‘Salabhasana’ is derived from the Sanskrit word Salabha which means Grasshopper or Cricket.

It strengthens the muscles of the upper and lower back and also helps in relieving stress and anxiety by calming your mind.

4. Balasana/ Child’s Pose

It is easy to follow and highly beneficial. The pose helps lengthen and stretch out the spine, and gently stretches the ankles, hips and shoulders. It also helps relieve fatigue and stimulates digestion.

5. Dhanurasana/ Bow Pose

This asana makes your body form the shape of a bow as you lie on your stomach and use your hands to hold the feet while you stretch out. When you perform the asana, your body actually resembles a stretched bow, your hands being the strings. The pose improves blood circulation in the spinal nerves.

6. Marjariasana/ Cat Pose

Even cats can teach us a lesson in yoga! The cat family has one of the most flexible spines in the animal kingdom. This pose is adopted after close observation of the domestic cat and is excellent for improving the flexibility of the spine.

7. Bitilasana/ Cow Pose

In Sanskrit ‘Bitila’, refers to a ‘Cow’. This asana is a foundation pose done generally to gain more stability with backbend poses and to prepare the body for more intense yoga poses.

8. Adho Mukha Svanasana/ Downward Dog Pose

It offers an opportunity to reverse the forces of gravity that usually act on the spine. The action of the hip joint flexing and folding in the front brings the abdominals in close towards the spine, strengthening them.

9. Ustrasana/ Camel Pose

It's an intermediate level back-bending yoga posture. It improves spinal flexibility, while also strengthening the back muscles and improving posture. This pose creates space in the chest and lungs, increasing breathing capacity and helps relieve respiratory ailments.

10. Trikonasana/ Triangle Pose

Triangle pose engages every part of the body, strengthens the core, opens the hips and shoulders and stretches the legs.

Remember that when you do these Yoga asanas, don't push yourself too hard. Do them only if you feel comfortable.