At some point or the other, we’ve all seen things in our favourite movies and wanted them IRL – like the Batmobile. And it’s like Warner Bros. heard us, because the Batmobile from Tim Burton’s live action films Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) is now being sold by Classic Auto Mall.

The very popular car was designed by illustrator Julian Caldow and built by John Evans’ SFX team at Pinewood Studios in England as a prop. Other than being equipped with an electric engine that offers a top speed of 25-30 mph, it also has gadgets. Yes, there’s a working flame thrower and side-mounted hook launcher, which come with it.

It has a glass-black fiberglass body with a large air scoop on the roof and several other interesting features. Clearly, the Batmobile makes our regular cars look very boring – with its fancy features and oh-so-classy built. Of course, it comes with a cost, quite literally – given that the car is currently being offered for $1.5 million. And it suddenly looks a lot more intimidating.

POW in the face, indeed!