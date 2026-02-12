The movie ‘It Ends With Us’ became more like a cultural phenomenon and a battle of “Ugh, what have they done to the book’s plot?” with casual chatter of “Did you hear what Blake Lively said?”

It showed up in theatres during August 2024 carrying a rare kind of attention-grabbing detail, built on a popular Colleen Hoover story, fueled by legions of fans online, then given shape by Blake Lively taking hold of a character readers couldn’t stop discussing.

Yet under twelve months on, attention shifted entirely away from the movie’s love story plot, pulled instead into a growing clash of claims and countersuits involving lead actress Blake Lively and filmmaker Justin Baldoni, who also played one of the main roles.

A story expected by many turned into a legal fight drawing Hollywood’s full attention. Accusations include mistreatment, payback actions, damage to image, plus efforts to resolve things that quickly fell apart. Tension built as talks broke down, and we couldn’t help but wonder “how did it unravel so quickly?”

The Movie No One Could Shut Up About

The film plot, just like its journey outside the theatres, thickens with every go.

Lily Bloom moves through life, shaped by old wounds, her path unfolding in Colleen Hoover’s 2016 book turned film. Love arrives in her life, it is complicated, and when pain comes, it just refuses to leave. Her journey is not as much about romance as it is about surviving and finding something to hold onto.

And then, Lily meets Ryle Kincaid, a brain surgeon, and feelings grow between them. (Cue in butterflies!) Yet over time, small cracks show up, and ways he acts that feel off. Then out of nowhere comes Atlas Corrigan again, someone she once loved long ago. His reappearance brings in old memories and a certain kind of nostalgia to the plot, and wait… it shakes what felt certain up until now. Choices twist tighter when past and present pull in opposite directions.

Fans had turned the book into a hit long before it reached theatres, especially teens spreading word on social platforms, so expectations shaped much of what came next.

It Ends With Us Plot, Background, Box Office & Everything in between

Blake Lively drew attention with box office results. That movie hit theatres in August 2024, right away pulling strong crowds. Still, its earnings surprised even those who expected a solid run.

A small price tag, around $25 million, didn’t stop the film from pulling in about $351 million globally; its reach stretched far beyond expectations. Success at theatres became obvious very fast, standing out among the romantic dramas that year. Few guessed it would rise so high, and boy were they right!

Out of nowhere, the spotlight found the actors again, particularly Blake Lively. Interviews popped up everywhere, some calling her movie just a hair brand promotion while others saying “Wait, what happened to our Serena Van der Woodsen? Why is she so off?”

Blake Lively files lawsuit

Films began drawing different reactions by the close of 2024. Yet opinions had clearly changed.

But, something peculiar happened then. A complaint landed on a judge’s desk, brought by Blake Lively, pointing at Justin Baldoni. Blake Lively filed a federal suit alleging sexual harassment on set and that she suffered retaliatory efforts that damaged her reputation after she raised concerns.

On set, she mentioned that some things unfolded which made her feel very uneasy, she added that Justin’s behaviour had crossed lines. The legal papers sketch a timeline where speaking out led to colder treatment behind the scenes.

What she described made it clear this wasn’t just friction between two people. Power dynamics played a role, and so did standing within the group.

Baldoni Files Counterallegations

Justin Baldoni plus his team fired back hard, and his company surely didn’t hold back when reacting.

Filing back, he pointed fingers at Lively and those around her, saying they spread false claims while trying to take over how the movie was made. Her moves, he claimed, weren’t just misleading, they crossed into threats meant to twist the story their way.

Pages piled up fast in the court records, each party handing over detailed schedules, messages back and forth, along with stacks of backup documents.

Unsealed Evidence Grabs Hollywood-Level Spotlight

By early 2025, new evidence shown in court began drawing wider attention. Still, few expected how fast the story would spread.

Freed from the weight of broad accusations, the courtroom outcome tilted toward Lively as the judge set aside Baldoni’s sweeping allegations.

The decision showed some parts of Baldoni’s counterclaim might not hold up without insecurity in court, even as the larger dispute stayed unsettled.

The latest development in the case leaves us here…

February 11, 2026 brought Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni together in Manhattan for a court-ordered mediation, often viewed as their final real shot at settling out of court. Though required by law, the meeting carried weight as negotiations neared an edge.

Neither side made remarks afterwards, though Baldoni’s lawyer hinted that the matter would likely move forward entirely through trial. After silence from both, a signal emerged that proceedings may unfold completely in court.

Baldoni’s lawyer was interviewed by the People and he seemed to claim that, “The case will move forward.” In fact, he said that he was “very hopeful” about how the case is proceeding. “There’s always a chance,” Baldoni’s glass-half-full lawyer proclaimed.

What comes next?

Right now, the court date still stands at May 18, 2026. Though nothing is certain, that’s what shows on the calendar today and it may or may not lead to a settlement. For better or worse, plans haven’t shifted yet. Come spring of 2026, it could change, but probably won’t. The system moves slow, so expect delays even if things stay set.

For a while ahead, some big changes should happen

Continued discovery and depositions

Possible release of additional court documents

Last names on the roster plus decisions about what proof gets shown. What documents or testimony will be allowed when the trial runs

Potential last-minute settlement talks

So, this began as a standout book-to-film success in 2024, now it finds itself tangled in the courtroom, similar to the fate of many Hollywood movies and franchises. Instead of just praise, attention has shifted toward an ongoing lawsuit altering its legacy. The story on screen is no longer the only thing people talk about.

A standoff stretches ahead as talks break down, court dates inch closer by May 2026, and tension still stays between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. And if there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that “It Ends With Us” just got a new sequel outside the theatres. And it’s more like “The battle is on, this is not the end.”