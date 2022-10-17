The news of Robbie Coltrane’s passing away has left the world shaken. The actor who’s best known for playing the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies left his impact on the generations that grew up watching the film series. From his warm hugs, to his ability to show emotion without abandon always left us, fans, with a fuzzy feeling.

He was, without a doubt the most endearing character in the Harry Potter movies, THAT and these moments will always stay with us.

1. He brought Harry a birthday cake.

From the very first meeting between Hagrid and Harry, deep down, we all knew that Hagrid would be more than just another character. He was a friend, a mentor, and a confidant to Harry. Because well, he not only brought the cake but also baked it himself. Who does that? Only the softhearted half-giant.

2. He was like a parent to all the creatures at Hogwarts.

Harry Potter movies and books are incomplete without Hagrid’s adorable and nurturing moments with the creatures. He often turned into a parent when it came to protecting and providing for them as no one did.

3. He loved love.

It was love at first sight with Hagrid and Madame Maxime. And well, his innocence turned us all mushy, as well. From their waltz at the Yule ball to his cologne and lapel flower, his actions were not only relatable for anyone in love, but also high-key adorable.

4. He cared deeply for his people.

When Hagrid was scared about getting sacked, with Dumbledore gone, he introduced Hermione, Harry and Ron to Grawp so that they’d take care of him. He knew that the only family Grawp had was him. His love and concern for his people, whom he considered his friends and family was always evident. This was one of those times where Hagrid left a deep impact as a character.

5. He always believed in Hermione and the kids.

Malfoy called Hermione mudblood, leaving her feeling bad about being judged and excluded. But, it was Hagrid who had just the right things to say to her. He not only believed in Hermione but also made sure that she knew that, and it wasn’t something he said to make her feel better. It was he who acknowledged her talent and skills for the very first time.

6. He was a constant cheerleader for his friends.

In the final scenes of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Dumbledore announced that Gryffindor won the house cup. And Hagrid being Hagrid, couldn’t hide his excitement about the news. It was his enthusiastic “YES” that stole the show for us. Of course, he suddenly realised that he was expected to be impartial, and well, that’s pretty much Hagrid – innocent and loveable.

7. He was more human than full-humans.

When Dumbledore sent Norbert the dragon to Romania, to live in a colony, Hermione mentioned that it might be better for him since he could live with his own kind. However, Hagrid was concerned that he might get bullied by the other dragons. He was probably the only character who understood and acknowledged the insecurities that everyone carried with them – even the creatures.

8. He was the coolest teacher.

After being promoted to the Care of Magical Creatures professor, Hagrid takes his students to introduce them to a hippogriff. His enthusiasm for the creatures and his way of teaching was something that was unique. It surely made us want to take his classes.

9. He saw people (and creatures) as no one did.

Aragog’s death left Hagrid deeply sad because he cared for him. He also knew that most students and teachers at Hogwarts saw him as a threat because spiders are misunderstood, creatures. Hagrid not only cared but also empathized with everyone, without expecting anything in return.

10. He made a photo album for Harry.

Hagrid did a lot of thoughtful things for Harry, and making a photo album of his parents was just one of them. His gestures were always selfless and also exactly what Harry needed. He was not only constantly there for him, but also made the effort to keep him happy – even if it meant going out of the way to make a photo album for the kid.

There’s no Hogwarts without Hagrid, and there’s definitely no Hagrid without Robbie Coltrane.

Thank you, Robbie Coltrane, for giving us Hagrid.