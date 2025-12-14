10. Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning

A solid send-off, but the franchise has delivered sharper and better-written missions before.

9. The Alto Knights

A quietly powerful film where age, regret, and silence do most of the storytelling.

8. A Minecraft Movie

Steve’s brand of chaos somehow makes more sense than most adult logic on screen.

7. Ballerina

Clean, controlled violence that serves the story and delivers peak John Wick energy.

6. Tron Ares

Ares doesn’t rage against humanity; he has already evolved beyond it.

5. F1

Sonny Hayes’s obsession with racing fuels a slick, high-octane drama.

4. Superman

A Superman that finally feels lifted straight from the comics, hopeful and true to the core.

3. Sinners

One of those films you don’t overthink, you just hit play and let it hit you.

2. One Battle After Another

A haunting look at how winning wars still leaves people carrying old wounds.

1. Materialists

Sharp, self-aware, and brutally honest, this film earns the top spot effortlessly.