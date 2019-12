Let's talk about climate change.

When was the last time you heard someone say that? Can't remember? Yeah well, half the planet doesn't believe in it. Anyhow, we imagined how Earth would actually react to the dumb remarks climate change deniers make.

So yeah, people. Don't be stupid. Climate change is real. Believe it and start doing something about it or everything we know and love will die. Our legacy will burn under the sun or drown in our oceans. Nobody will remember us.