If you ever want to know how weird this year has been then you must check out a few viral food combos of this year.

From Biryani doused in Nutella to curd Maggi, there wouldn't be anything left to see after you go through this list.

1. Chocolate Maggi

My tastebuds just got super confused and died after seeing this.

Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EslMi5akT8 — Dr. राहुल (🌲Enviornmentalist ) (@rahulpassi) June 18, 2020

2. Nutella Biryani

Yeh dekhne se pehle duniya khatam kyu nahi ho gayi?

3. Samosa in buns with chocolate sauce

At this point, the question is not why but who will eat this?

4. Maggi Pani Puri

If you are looking for signs to move to Mars, this is it. Pack your bags and leave. NOW.

5. Chocolate Fried Chicken

Just because we're in the middle of the pandemic iska matlab yeh nahi ki kuch bhi banane lag jayenge (smh).

White ppl come outside right now we need to throw hands for this. pic.twitter.com/NMOmGTyqH0 — Tega (@RTthehoodstar) September 3, 2020

6. Kiwi Pizza

First, they add pineapple to our pizzas, and now kiwi? Where will this end?

Kiwi fruit is the new gross pizza topping trend https://t.co/XzOdMYmkT7 pic.twitter.com/kXpmsmzqgT — New York Post (@nypost) January 14, 2020

7. Ice-cream dosa

I have one question though. When the ice-cream melts, won't it just be dosa dipped in ice cream syrup? Yikes.

Not a fan of ice cream dosas, but full marks to this gentleman’s inventiveness. In fact Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation. All the product design teams in our Group should regularly visit vendors & draw inspiration from them! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/G65jg70Oq5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2020

8. Curd Maggi

This is worse than when SRK in Ra.One had noodles with curd.

Maggi and curd is food for the soul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RmNRVRvnfw — Rogi Badhityanath (@acnymph) November 16, 2020

9. Gulab Jamun Pancake

In comparison with others, this seems like a good option no?

10. Pasta dosa

Chal kya raha hai? Pehle ice-cream dosa ab pasta dosa. What do they want from us?

11. Beer Maggi

Drinking this should be a task on Roadies.

BRB, ulti aa rahi hai.