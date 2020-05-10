Gone are the days of conference hall meetings. Due to COVID-19, we are living in the world of zoomferences. Although, just like most meetings, online meetings are filled with unproductive and hilarious conversations.

Here are some Con Call Fails-

1. This woman was in a client meeting and her husband showed up in his undies

2. Potatohead for real?

3. This Good Morning America reporter caught live in boxers

4. This reporter filmed her husband naked

5. We want to know what happened after that

When you walk into your WFH office and realize your #newcoworker just video called your boss…



Anyone else dealing with a lot of new “coworkers”?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/3RRqlGvjDb — Matt Staneff (@MattStaneff) March 18, 2020

6.One cannot ignore cat calls!

just started talking to my cat in the middle of a 68-person zoom meeting—and i wasn't muted!!! send the meteor!!!! — daniel taroy (@danieltaroy) March 16, 2020

7. This was an inter-country class!

Nothing worse than showing up to the wrong class...in the wrong country. #ZoomFail #Zoom pic.twitter.com/ZQ3Pv903Ce — Zoom Fails (@ZoomFail) March 25, 2020

8. A woman forgot to turn off the camera and went to the loo

9. Joe Biden publicised his zoom meeting ID

10. This guy was showing off his rolling skills in a Zoom class

Zoom class is the perfect place to roll a blunt pic.twitter.com/B2zi3pi3bS — Zoom fails (@ZoomGoneWrong) March 31, 2020

11. Can anything be more embarrassing?

Has anyone else forgotten they were on a video call for work and just lifted their shirt up over their head? 😑#zoomfail — Sydney (@sydneykempler) March 25, 2020

12. ROFL

13. Very bad Sir!