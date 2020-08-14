What's that one word that perfectly sums up this year? Annoying. Right?

So, we made a list of all things annoying that this year can be compared to so, here goes. 2020 is like...

1. That web-series that has too many plot twists

2. That villain who refuses to die

3. That weird food experiment that should have never been conducted

4. That unwanted guest who is never willing to leave

5. That Zoom call that you are forced to be part of

6. That over squeezed toothpaste tube that should have been thrown long ago

7. That customer care number that is always engaged

8. That boss who never approves your leaves

9. That spam call you got tricked by

10. That WhatsApp forward that should have never been circulated

11. That unwanted elaichi in biryani

12. That mama ji on WhatsApp who should have been blocked, for always sending fake news

13. That annoying rishta aunty who is more interested in your personal life

14. That random WhatsApp group you still don’t know why you’re a part of

15. That Ludo invite you keep getting from random people on Facebook

Cancel 2020!