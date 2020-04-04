Who is going to conquer the world?

Indians. 
When? 
Now! 
How? 
Kuchh jugaad kar lenge. 
With our supremely genius photoshop talents, anything in the world is possible. 

Caution: These works of art may blind you with their brilliance.          

1. Mamma Mia!    

Source: reddit

2. Rajini-Can’t. 

Source: twitter

3.May the ‘Force’ be with you. 

Source: reddit

4. Forget Eagles and Bichoo, Billi is the new gang in town. 

Source: dailymoss

5. Kaafi deep message. 

Source: twitter

6. Nothing to see here, just another ordinary day. 

Source: facebook

7. Kithay kalley-kalley jayi jane o?  

Source: facebook

8. Deleted scene from Ghulam. 

Source: facebook

9. Michael Phelps got nothing on him. 

Source: baomoi

10. Yeh kaisa alarm clock hai? 

Source: facebook

11. A still from Dhoom 15. 

Source: twitter

12. Decode this please. 

Source: reddit

13. Walking the dog. My dog is a shark lol. 

Source: reddit

14. Who said fraandship and money don’t go together? 

Source: reddit

15. On top of the world, literally! 

Source: indiatimes

Truly, India's got talent. 