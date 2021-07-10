According to a report, India welcomes over 10.93 million foreign tourists every year. Out of these, there are travellers who visit the country for the first time. Have you ever wondered what do they first notice as they step into our country?

Well, we found a Quora thread dedicated to the most unexpected things that the first-time visitors to our nation notice. So, let's take a look.

1. The extraordinary thing about India is that there's a photograph opportunity around each corner, so keep your camera helpful! The landscape is so dazzling and outside, and loaded with history that each photograph you take will intrigue. Road picture takers particularly will love it.

- Kyle Sanchez

2. The whole time I was in India I never once felt threatened. I felt grubby but never threatened. I felt slightly conned sometimes, ripped off for paying too much for a pair of rubber boots, but I never felt unsafe.

- Liz Deacle

3. The first thing I noticed was a young girl holding a sleeping baby and begging each car as we left the airport in Delhi.

- Michelle Young

4. Venturing out of the aeroplane terminal can be a disorientating background. You'll most likely be struck by two things in the meantime - the warmth and the swarm of individuals. The measure of individuals in India is the thing that truly takes some becoming accustomed to, however. There are simply such a large number of them! They're all over the place, and you can't resist the urge to ponder where they all originated from and where they're going. In addition, you'll see that a large portion of them are men.

- Kyle Sanchez

5. Why can't people do their own housekeeping/cooking/laundry and have servants/maids/helpers?

- Arijit Ganguly

6. Pharmaceutical stands are everywhere in India, and they are cheap. Incredibly cheap. Meaning that even if there is anything wrong with your stomach, you can whizz it past Google to see what you need, and then be out of your bed, down the street to the medicine seller and back under the mosquito net again clutching the medicine in your clammy little hands, quicker than you can say 'can I make an appointment to see the doctor please'.

- Liz Deacle

7. In my visit, the first unexpected shocking thing was the feral dogs wandering around inside the airport.

- Mark Atwood

8. Bedlam is the word that best portrays Indian streets! An outing in a taxi can be hair-raising knowledge, not to mention attempting to cross a street as a person on foot. There's a framework set up whereby littler vehicles typically offer an approach to bigger vehicles, and the biggest vehicles rule the street. Drivers weave everywhere throughout the street, overwhelm from the two sides, and cut different vehicles off on roundabouts instead of giving way. To cross a street, you'll need to prepare yourself to exit before approaching traffic. The streets themselves are in different conditions of fix. Unlocked streets, streets loaded with potholes, and mostly uncovered streets are normal. Be that as it may, conversely, India likewise has some superb interstates.

- Kyle Sanchez

9. How cute Tata Nanos are.

- Samantha Kannan

10. Indians love to utilize their horns when driving. They'll blare when turning corners, when surpassing, and perpetually when there are vehicles in the manner. There are other noisy clamours to fight with as well - development commotion, road parades, boisterous speakers and groups booming amid celebrations, and calls to petition from mosques. Indeed, even the general population are frequently boisterous and uproarious! On the off chance that you can't comprehend what they're stating, there are times you may believe they're having a battle because of the volume and tone of the discussion.

- Kyle Sanchez

11. Everything is inexpensive compared to USD. I had a full meal with a friend and both meals, chai’s, desserts were less than ₹300 total.

- Samantha Kannan

12. The scents of India can be the best and most noticeably awful things about the nation. The stench of waste and pee is normal, however, so too are the strong rich fragrances of flavours and incense. Nights are a great time to investigate India's lanes as the smell of crisp flavours drifts up from the roadside nibble slows down, and individuals copy incense for the divine beings amid their night supplications.

- Kyle Sanchez

13. Hanging clothes to dry instead of using a dryer.

- Samantha Kannan

14. You'll be stunned by the absence of sanitation, and the measure of earth and trash lying around in India.

- Kyle Sanchez

15. We were travelling via train from Delhi to Rishikesh and indulged in a chat with a family that was travelling with us. They not only fed us their tasty home-cooked food but also invited us to their relative’s marriage. I mean who invites complete strangers like this?

- Anonymous

It happens only in India!