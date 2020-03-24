Sometimes during the journey, we see something that astonishes us. And these sign boards are a true example of this. Here are some of the best we've found: 

1. Boo!

2. Life is a vacuum right now.

3. Makes sense.

4. Don't you hate it when even the GPS gets it wrong?

5. There's a story here.

6. Noted.

7. And then we all scream.

8. How did they get the dog do that for the sign?

9. Appreciated.

10. Not. Your. Mother.

11. Lol

12. Er...

13. Oookaaay.

14. Do not forget.

15. That's kinda mean, actually.

16. No confusion there.

17. Come on, pretty mama.

