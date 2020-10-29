Naming a shop or a restaurant is a tedious task. Be it adding your own name, a foreign language or a quirky phrase, there's a lot of thinking that goes into the process.

But what if that extremely thought out name goes wrong? And by wrong we mean, having a double meaning or sexual innuendo wrong? Well, here are a few restaurant names that totally failed on every level.

1. Herpes Pizza

My appetite just died.

2. Prawn Hub

Is it just me who sees sea food in a whole different light now?

3. Lick-A-Chick

All I wanted to eat was some chicken, man.

4. Fu King Chinese

Well, this restaurant just read our post 2020 mind.

5. Man Ho

Hope they just serve food.

6. Dirty Dicks

Honestly, I'm good.

7. Vagina Tandoori Indian Cuisine

I'm not too sure about that curry anymore.

8. Cocks

Love it or hate it, you can't ignore it.

9. Saloon Wankers Corner

I have my doubts about the hygiene of this place.

10. Pizza Orgasmica

Not sure if i'm into this pizza topping.

11. Butt Sweet House

I don't have a sweet tooth anyway.

12. Potty's Restaurant

When I said eating out, this was not in my mind.

13. Pench-O Da Restaurant

Can't be more Indian than this.

14. Faltu Snacks Centre

Totally doubting the credibility of this place.

15. Cabbages and Condoms

I'd rather hit the pharmacy.

16. Second Wife Restaurant

I wouldn't take a spouse here.

17. Bewakoof Hotel

I'm kind of offended.

18. Tatti Pizza

On second thoughts, I'm not into Italian.

19. Pho King Delicious

Now this a little overdramatic.

20. The Golden Stool

Absolutely not.

I thik i'm just going to eat at home now.