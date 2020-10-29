Naming a shop or a restaurant is a tedious task. Be it adding your own name, a foreign language or a quirky phrase, there's a lot of thinking that goes into the process.
But what if that extremely thought out name goes wrong? And by wrong we mean, having a double meaning or sexual innuendo wrong? Well, here are a few restaurant names that totally failed on every level.
1. Herpes Pizza
My appetite just died.
2. Prawn Hub
Is it just me who sees sea food in a whole different light now?
3. Lick-A-Chick
All I wanted to eat was some chicken, man.
4. Fu King Chinese
Well, this restaurant just read our post 2020 mind.
5. Man Ho
Hope they just serve food.
6. Dirty Dicks
Honestly, I'm good.
7. Vagina Tandoori Indian Cuisine
I'm not too sure about that curry anymore.
8. Cocks
Love it or hate it, you can't ignore it.
9. Saloon Wankers Corner
I have my doubts about the hygiene of this place.
10. Pizza Orgasmica
Not sure if i'm into this pizza topping.
11. Butt Sweet House
I don't have a sweet tooth anyway.
12. Potty's Restaurant
When I said eating out, this was not in my mind.
13. Pench-O Da Restaurant
Can't be more Indian than this.
14. Faltu Snacks Centre
Totally doubting the credibility of this place.
15. Cabbages and Condoms
I'd rather hit the pharmacy.
16. Second Wife Restaurant
I wouldn't take a spouse here.
17. Bewakoof Hotel
I'm kind of offended.
18. Tatti Pizza
On second thoughts, I'm not into Italian.
19. Pho King Delicious
Now this a little overdramatic.
20. The Golden Stool
Absolutely not.
I thik i'm just going to eat at home now.