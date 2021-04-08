From stealing a cheese slice to goofing up the posters, the most mind-boggling yet rib-tickling reasons why employees were fired have been revealed.

If you have ever been fired from a job or merely know someone who has, you know how deeply upsetting it can be. However, spare a thought for the following workers who were dismissed from their jobs for the most amusing reasons.

1. The person who accepted this return:

2. Up above the world so high:

3. The editor who 'almost' did his job:

4. What the fish?

5. My whole childhood was a lie:

6. Do you need a footlong with it, sir?

7. This copy editor:

8. Sleep your problems away:

9. Slow claps for the person who sold this ticket:

10. Ctrl C + Ctrl V = Fired!

11. Whoever drew this:

12. Were you singing 'Who Let The Dogs Out?'

13. WAIT WHAT?

14. You seriously had one job:

15. This delivery man:

16. Dig all the holes:

17. Extra cheese slice, please:

18. Sorry for laughing to hard:

19. Not just extra condiments, we have something else too:

20. Cheese kya cheez hain?:

BASICALLY:

