As netizens bid goodbye to this year, #2019in5words is trending on Twitter. Here is a compilation of some of the best tweets that summed up people's thoughts on how 2019 treated them, in the most creative way.

God save India from RSS.#2019in5words — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) December 29, 2019

Trump is still your President! #2019in5words — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 29, 2019

#2019in5words



India deserves a better government — Youth Congress (@IYC) December 29, 2019

The House impeached Donald Trump #2019in5words — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 29, 2019

Let's unite for Climate change #2019in5words — Edwin Namakanga (@edwinNamakanga) December 29, 2019

Young people took over India. #2019in5words — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) December 29, 2019

Rest in peace, Indian Constitution. #2019in5words — Arushi Kapoor (@curlmoohi) December 29, 2019

So Glad It is Over #2019in5words — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 29, 2019

Need More Women At Table#2019in5words pic.twitter.com/8UCIamKYvU — Peace Is Active (@peaceisactive) December 29, 2019

It could have been worse. 🦨#2019in5words — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) December 29, 2019

Fascism is winning against liberalism.#2019in5words — Joshua 4 Congress (@Joshua4Congress) December 28, 2019

Rebellions are built on hope #2019in5words pic.twitter.com/6GO8FImwFS — Camilla 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇰🇪🇺🌍🌳🎄🤶 #FBPE Rebel Scum (@camillaengelby) December 28, 2019

Facebook should ban political ads.



#2019in5words — No Dem Left Behind (@NDLB2020) December 28, 2019

Journalism has become political propaganda. #2019in5words — Anne Boleyn (@TudorChick1501) December 28, 2019

Bring

Back

Game

Of

Thrones#2019in5words — Tyrion Lannister (@GoT_Tyrion) December 28, 2019

A Year India will remember! 😁🤗#2019in5words — Janki Brahmbhatt シ (@DrJankii) December 29, 2019

India World Cup Se Bahar #2019in5words — Firas Ahmad (@FirasAh22372968) December 29, 2019

Save India from dictatorial government#2019in5words — Tausif Mirza (@TausifMirza19) December 29, 2019

Modi happened to India.

Self-descruct. #2019in5words — Hassan Khalid (@aichkae) December 29, 2019

How was your 2019?