In a few hours, we will be leaving 2020 behind and starting a new year. And as excited as we are about this, it must be noted that we won't exactly be leaving everything crappy from 2020 behind us. At least, that's the fear. Let's be honest. Nobody's going around saying '2021 is gonna be my year'. Because we're scared and so are our memes.ย ย

Congratulations on surviving 2020 everyone... hope you enjoyed the warm up round. Strap yourself in.#2021Memes #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/VtsCkKWAyQ โ€” Danny Mendlow (@mendlow) December 28, 2020

2021: New year, new you but same director. pic.twitter.com/6J8sO19kqT โ€” Tauba Tauba (@darktublerone) December 31, 2020

Frnd: What's ur plan for new year eve



Me: pic.twitter.com/QNkbPBu6fv — WEAR UR MASK๐Ÿ˜ท (@wtf_vella) December 31, 2020

Everyone waiting Covid 20

for 2021 pic.twitter.com/7WeOSYmweO โ€” All India Memes (@allindiamemes) December 21, 2020

That was Jan 2020 "resolution"

VS

Jan 2021, God of mercy

Good morning ๐ŸŒž pic.twitter.com/0EDz6mBwzp — Mitchell Brown (@iam_mitchell01) December 30, 2020

Everyone is hoping 2021 to be normal



Meanwhile 2021 waiting for everyone: pic.twitter.com/6Rt09wujmV โ€” Ritesh Guru (@engineerguruji0) December 31, 2020

#COVID20

Corona mutation found in UK .



2020 to 2021 : pic.twitter.com/SbZtWA6R95 โ€” Sachin๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ (@Sarcasticbf) December 21, 2020

*UK PM Boris Jhonson confirms mutation of Coronavirus with higher spread rate*

People to 2021:#COVID20 pic.twitter.com/MZQa5ihVsj โ€” Taruni (@its_taironical) December 21, 2020

2021 is approaching pic.twitter.com/FzwAfllHWW โ€” my uncleโ€™s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) December 29, 2020

2021 predictions anyone? pic.twitter.com/X4jDrLEEAa โ€” my uncleโ€™s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) December 31, 2020

When you realize that 2020 is just a trailer of 2021#COVID20 #Covid19UK pic.twitter.com/MnA705AEV8 โ€” Mr.Steve (@marcsteves) December 23, 2020

#COVID20

Everyone: making memes about how 2021 will be even worse than 2020.



God: pic.twitter.com/5w0WGSGeZb โ€” cherry (@Cherry0994) December 21, 2020

2021 coming at us with #COVID20 be like: pic.twitter.com/pyyTrqhygP โ€” Scaramouche and Teddie or known as Kuma (@KugaYumaMystras) December 21, 2020

I thought it would be alright in 2021..

Le coronavirus pro... pic.twitter.com/B6ydaL5HrH — Vishwajeet Kumar (@memes_funnylelo) December 26, 2020

People - 2021 won't be hell like 2020



Meanwhile 2021 with #COVID20 : pic.twitter.com/HowrxpPz9v โ€” ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ ท๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ ฑ๐Ÿ ท โŸ (@rishabh_memes) December 21, 2020

Why does it have to be so scary, man?ย